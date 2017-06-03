Kris Jenner Sports See-Through Top To Dine With Jada Pinkett-Smith

Matriarch, Kris Jenner has posed for a racy shoot, as seen in past episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. And on Friday, Kris flaunted her incredible figure once more, this time in a sheer lace top with silky trousers.

The 61-year-old headed to dinner at Nobu in Malibu with her A-list pal Jada Pinkett Smith.

It’s no surprise that Kris and Jada are friends, since Kylie and Kendall Jenner are close pals with Willow and Jaden Smith.

The Kardashian matriarch flaunted her black bra beneath the sheer top, which featured flouncy sleeves.

Kris paired the see-through blouse with high-waisted silky bottoms that featured a fitted waistline and wide legs.

The businesswoman carried a structured clutch, adding large diamond earrings, rings and bracelets.

Kris, who styled her short locks to the side, rocked smokey eye makeup and peach toned lip gloss.

Jada kept her look a little more casual for their dinner outing.

The actress highlighted her fit figure in a low-cut black bodysuit, adding denim shorts. The 45-year-old layered the look with a purple cropped fur coat with a green snakeskin clutch and lace-up heels.

Check out both looks below:

#KrisJenner & #JadaPinkettSmith spotted at NOBU in Malibu. ❤️ A post shared by efb. (@entertainmentforbreakfast) on Jun 3, 2017 at 9:26am PDT

