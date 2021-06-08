Kourtney Kardashian Shares Photo Showing Vial of Travis Barker's Blood

✖

Kourtney Kardashian loves every part of boyfriend Travis Barker. The Blink-182 drummer shared a photo of what appears to be a vial of his blood featuring his name and birthdate to his Instagram Story Monday, and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star reshared the picture to her own Story, adding only a black heart emoji on top of the image. Neither party explained the context surrounding the blood photo, but Barker does have a history of blood clots, for which he sought medical treatment in 2018.

Blink-182 announced in June 2018 that they would have to postpone their performances until Barker was cleared to start drumming again, and the musician said in a statement at the time, "Drumming is my life and it kills me that I can't perform for you guys this weekend. I hope to be back as soon as I can." He told E! News that he had "30 [clots] in my right hand and arm and I have about 10 in my left so I'm just waiting for them to clear up. I'm on blood thinners."

Barker spent three months in the hospital back in 2008 after surviving a plane crash that killed his two close friends — assistant Chris Baker and security guard Charles Monroe Still Jr. Barker and Adam "DJ AM" Goldstein lived through the crash, but Barker required 26 surgeries, including multiple skin grafts to recover from third-degree burns covering 65% of his body. Goldstein struggled to handle the crash emotionally and died of a drug overdose one year later.

"We were each other's therapists," Barker said of Goldstein in a new interview with Men's Health last month. Unable to find support groups for survivors of plane crashes, Barker said it was incredibly hard to lose the only person he felt knew what he had gone through. "So it was just him and me. When he left, I was like, 'Oh, f—. I'm the only one in my club. It's just me.' And I find my ways to deal with it."

Kardashian and Barker first started dating in January, coming forward publicly with their romance over Valentine's Day weekend. The two haven't shied away from showing their love for one another, showing off their passion with PDA on social media. Barker even has the Poosh founder's name tattooed on his chest, and Kardashian even took the tattoo gun into her own hands to give her beau some body art herself.