‘KUWTK’: Kourtney Kardashian Defends ‘Totally Not Awkward’ Relationship With Ex Scott Disick and Girlfriend Sofia Richie

Kourtney Kardashian doesn’t see anything weird about vacationing with ex Scott Disick and his girlfriend Sofia Richie, regardless of what mom Kris Jenner thinks.

In Sunday’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Jenner struggled to see why Kardashian was comfortable accompanying Disick and their three kids on a family vacation on which Richie was also going.

“She has a lot of trips with the kids. She can pick up and go to Mexico any day of the week,” Jenner told daughters Khloé and Kim Kardashian after Disick posted a photo from the trip with the two women lounging poolside. “My fear is that she can’t make up her mind. She can’t pick a paint color! That takes months. I’m just saying, because of her indecisiveness, it’s going to bite her in the a—. And she’s going to be the one deciding way too late that she is in love with Scott and wants to spend the rest of her life with Scott.”

“She doesn’t know what the f— she wants,” Khloé chimed in, with Jenner responding, “Exactly. Somebody is going to end up getting really hurt in this scenario.”

“It took me a couple of years after Robert and I got divorced but we became the best of friends,” she explained to the camera of her strong reaction. “So I know a thing or two about being friendly with your ex and co-parenting. But it’s still incredibly challenging, so I worry that somebody is going to get hurt.”

Following the Mexico getaway, Jenner pulled Kardashian aside to pick her brain on the unusual family arrangement, saying while she didn’t want to be the “meddling mom,” she needed to know, “What exactly is going on with Scott and you on these family vacations where you take along Sofia?”

“It’s just not making any sense to me,” she added.

Karadashian explained that these trips were happening with or without her, and she didn’t want to “miss out” on any memories made with her kids. As for Richie, she gushed, “She’s easy to be around. She’s not causing [drama].”

“The trip was really fun and easy,” she told the camera. “I know we don’t have to travel together, and I don’t think we’ll take every trip together, but it was totally not awkward. I feel like we are doing our best to make everything feel super normal for the kids.”

Going through her parents’ divorce, Kardashian explained she was willing to get a little extreme when it comes to her co-parenting technique.

“I know with my parents, as soon as everyone got along, life was so much easier,” she said. “It felt like everyone was happy. So as long as everyone’s OK with it, I think it’s amazing we all get to travel together.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!

Photo credit: Instagram/Scott Disick