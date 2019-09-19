Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Her Thoughts on Ex Scott Disick’s Relationship With Sofia Richie

Kourtney Kardashian continues to show support for ex Scott Disick‘s relationship with model Sofia Richie. Disick, with whom Kardashian has three children, started dating Richie in 2017. The 21-year-old Richie fits right in with the Keeping Up With The Kardashians family, according to a source for Us Weekly.

“Kourtney thinks Sofia brings out the best in Scott and is happy for them,” the source told the magazine Monday. “Kourtney and Sofia share a common background and lifestyle, and Sofia is easy to get along with and is a normal girl.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to the source, everything is “positive” between Richie and Kardashian.

“The family is in a really good place right now and everyone views Sofia as being part of the family,” the source explained. “Sofia is integrated into their lives and they’re closer than ever before.”

The source later said that any rumors Kardashian thinks it is “bittersweet” that “Scott has been able to be the partner to Sofia that he wasn’t able to be for Kourtney” are not true.

This appears to be a reference to a HollywoodLife report from August, in which their source said it was “bittersweet” for Kardashian to see Disick so devoted to Richie after their own relationship did not work out.

“Kourtney couldn’t be more proud of how far Scott has come and how much he’s matured these past few years. He really has stepped up and been the man she’s always known he could be,” the HollywoodLife source said. “But a part of her feels it’s bittersweet because she struggled with his partying ways in the past while they were together, and it was a challenge experiencing that side of him while they were together.”

Kardashian, 40, and Disick, 36, dated for a decade until they split for good in 2015. They are parents to three children, Mason, 9, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 4.

During a recent episode of Flip It Like Disick, Disick told Kardashian he felt “insecure” during their relationship.

“I feel like years ago, when I was younger and stuff, I don’t know that I’ve been motivated to do all these things for the kids and build houses for them,” Disick explained. “I was just so insecure that everybody would look at me like I’m not cool or young anymore. And now, I couldn’t be happier. But I’ll be honest, I would have never imagined driving the kids to school and stuff.”

Disick said he is now “happy to be there” for the kids.

“It was really, really, really difficult at first, because I did not know how to be a dad, how to take care of kids and how to be there for them,” the reality star said. “I feel pretty confident that I’m able to now, and it’s great.”

“You’ve definitely come a long way,” Kardashian told him. “I’m very proud of you.”

Kardashian and Riche are in a good place when it comes to co-parenting. They went on vacations together last year, bringing Richie along for the fun.

New episodes of Keeping Up With The Kardashians debut Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E! Network.

Photo credit: Getty Images