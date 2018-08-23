Kourtney Kardashian’s Ex Younes Bendjima Throws Punches Outside Nightclub

Kourtney Kardashian‘s ex-boyfriend Younes Bendjima reportedly got into an altercation with a man outside Delilah nightclub in March, according to video released of the incident by TMZ.

The video shows a nightclub employee opening a door and saying something to a group of men leaving the club through a back exit, with the group including Bendjima, Odell Beckham Jr. and Drake.

After the employee spoke to the group, the man identified as Bendjima begins throwing punches at him, with another man joining in.

As the fight begins, Drake can be seen immediately backing away from the altercation along with Beckham Jr., with other men attempting to stop the fight.

A source told TMZ the employee “talked smack” as he opened the door for the leaving clubgoers. Law enforcement sources say that the employee initially decided to file a police report but ultimately decided against it.

The clip was filmed several months before Kardashian and Bendjima’s split, which was reported this month. A source told E! News that the couple “decided to take time apart, but ultimately it led to a split.”

The break came after the pair’s recent trip to Italy. After they got back, Bendjima made headlines after he left a now-deleted comment on one of Kardashian’s Instagram photos in which she wore a thong bikini, writing, “That’s what you need to show to get likes?”

Kardashian is now reportedly doing her best to move forward.

“Kourtney is upset but she is trying to focus her energy on other things and stay busy,” the source said. “Kourtney doesn’t plan on calling attention to it publicly and wants everything to blow over. It’s upsetting to her. They have been having ups and downs for the past month. There was a huge chance they were going to get back together and they were working on things. But now that these photos surfaced, things are definitely over.”

After the split was reported, Bendjima was spotted appearing to get cozy with model Jordan Ozuna in photos taken in Mexico, though Bendjima later used Instagram to claim the media’s angle was the wrong one.

“They really want me to be the bad guy,” he wrote on his Story over an article using the photos. “F— your Hollywood bulls— (cant have fun with your friends no more).” He then added, “dailymail Where are my 12 other friendssss? Nice catch tho.”

In a second post, he added, “Once again you guys failed. I’m not attached to this ‘life’ so you can’t touch me. I know who I am where I’m from and where I’m going and that bothers you. Only one opinion matter the one of my lord. Have a wonderful day.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Vivien Killilea