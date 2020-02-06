Kirk Douglas Dead: Michael Douglas Said He Made His Dad Proud With Latest Golden Globes Nomination

Shortly after it was reported that Hollywood icon Kirk Douglas had died at the age of 103, the actor’s son, Michael Douglas, issued a tribute to his father on Instagram. In his message, the Wall Street actor wrote that he was proud to be Kirk’s son. And about two months prior to Kirk’s passing, Michael took to Instagram to reveal that his father was incredibly proud of him, as well.

Dec. 9, 2019, was a special day for the Douglas family as it not only marked Kirk’s birthday, but it also marked the day that the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced Michael’s nomination for his performance in The Kominsky Method. According to Michael, who posted a photo of himself with his father, Kirk was incredibly proud of his son’s accomplishment.

“12.9.2019 what a great day! Thank you to the HFPA for the @GoldenGlobes nomination, and for making my Dad proud on his 103rd birthday!” Michael captioned the post.

As previously stated, Michael returned the favor in his recent Instagram tribute to his father, as he said that he is so very proud to be the late actor’s son.

“It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103,” Michael began. “To the world he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to.”

“But to me and my brothers Joel and Peter he was simply Dad, to Catherine, a wonderful father-in-law, to his grandchildren and great grandchild their loving grandfather, and to his wife Anne, a wonderful husband,” he continued. “Kirk’s life was well lived, and he leaves a legacy in film that will endure for generations to come, and a history as a renowned philanthropist who worked to aid the public and bring peace to the planet.”

At the end of his caption, Michael acknowledged that the father-son pair shared a special moment on his father’s last birthday, which fell on Dec. 9.

“Let me end with the words I told him on his last birthday and which will always remain true. Dad- I love you so much and I am so proud to be your son,” he wrote.

Photo Credit: Adrian Sanchez-Gonzalez/AFP via Getty Image