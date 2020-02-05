Kirk Douglas Dead: Read Son Michael Douglas' Reaction to His Passing

Legendary actor Kirk Douglas passed away on Wednesday at the age of 103, per PEOPLE. The man who was viewed as an icon in Hollywood due to appearing in 75 movies and 92 projects had been in good health since suffering a stroke in 1996. Michael Douglas released a statement on behalf of him and his brothers, writing about the impact his father made on cinema and the world in general.

"It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103," Michael said. "To the world, he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to."

“But to me and my brothers Joel and Peter he was simply Dad, to Catherine, a wonderful father-in-law, to his grandchildren and great grandchild their loving grandfather, and to his wife Anne, a wonderful husband.

"Kirk's life was well lived, and he leaves a legacy in film that will endure for generations to come, and a history as a renowned philanthropist who worked to aid the public and bring peace to the planet," Michael continued. "Let me end with the words I told him on his last birthday and which will always remain true. Dad- I love you so much and I am so proud to be your son."

Michael, 75, has talked about his love and respect for his father on several occasions, including when he was receiving his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2018. Douglas was on hand for the momentous event, and Michael responded by becoming emotional and thanking his father for attending.

"It means so much to me, Dad, that you're here today," Michael said while tearing up. "Thank you for your advice, inspiration, and I'll say it simply and with all my heart: 'I'm so proud to be your son.'"

This final statement about being proud to be Douglas' son is one that was repeated during the final years of the iconic actor's life. The event on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was just one of the examples. Michael truly appreciated that his father would be on hand to see him receive his star, even at the age of 101, and he made that point very clear.

