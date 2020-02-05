Kirk Douglas, Hollywood Icon, Dead at 103

One of the first stars of the silver screen, Hollywood icon Kirk Douglas passed away at the age of 103 on Wednesday. On Feb. 5, PEOPLE reported the news and released a statement from Douglas' son, famed actor Michael Douglas.

“It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103,” Michael said in a statement, per PEOPLE. “To the world, he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to.”

“But to me and my brothers Joel and Peter he was simply Dad, to Catherine, a wonderful father-in-law, to his grandchildren and great grandchild their loving grandfather, and to his wife Anne, a wonderful husband," the actor's statement continued.

“Kirk’s life was well lived, and he leaves a legacy in film that will endure for generations to come, and a history as a renowned philanthropist who worked to aid the public and bring peace to the planet,” the Wall Street actor added. “Let me end with the words I told him on his last birthday and which will always remain true. Dad- I love you so much and I am so proud to be your son.”

According to PEOPLE, Kirk enjoyed a lengthy career in the entertainment industry over the years. He had over 92 acting credits to his name, with around 75 of those being for films. Kirk received three Academy Award nominations for Best Actor in a Leading Role throughout his career, one in 1950 for Champion, another in 1953 for The Bad and the Beautiful, and yet another in 1957 for Lust for Life.

In 1996, Kirk received an honorary Academy Award for his 50 years as a "creative and moral force" in the entertainment industry, as his IMDB page notes.

"Thank you. Thank you. I see my four sons. They are proud of the old man," Kirk said in his acceptance speech for the award, which was presented to him by Steven Spielberg. "And I am proud, too. Proud to be a part of Hollywood for fifty years. But this [holding up the Oscar] is for my wife Anne. I love you. And tonight I love all of you, and I thank all of you for fifty wonderful years. Thank you. Thank you."