Kirk Douglas Dead: ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Star Duane Chapman Reacts to ‘Spartacus’ Icon’s Death

Duane “Dog” Chapman has offered his tribute to Kirk Douglas. The star of Dog the Bounty Hunter quote-tweeted an announcement from ABC News that Douglas had died at the age of 103 on Wednesday. True to his personality, Chapman spoke simply and straight from the heart.

RIP Kirk Douglas https://t.co/BTWs4xOvW3 — Duane Dog Chapman (@DogBountyHunter) February 5, 2020

Douglas, whose career started in the 1940s, has had generations of fans speaking out over the actor’s loss. Celebrities ranging from Rob Reiner to Newt Gingrich have found common ground in their mourning. Joining them are Arnold Schwarzenegger, who said the Spartacus star “was larger than life to me — a real-life hero,” while Douglas’ daughter-in-law, Catherine Zeta-Jones, also posted a touching photo of the two.

Earlier on Wednesday, Douglas’ son (and fellow actor) Michael Douglas wrote a lengthy statement on his legacy as both an actor and a father to break the news.

“To the world, he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to,” the caption read. “But to me and my brothers Joel and Peter he was simply Dad, to Catherine, a wonderful father-in-law, to his grandchildren and great-grandchild their loving grandfather, and to his wife Anne, a wonderful husband.”

He went on to write that his late father “leaves a legacy in film that will endure for generations to come, and a history as a renowned philanthropist who worked to aid the public and bring peace to the planet.”

In addition to his impressive film career, Douglas was known for his generous nature, and in 2015 told The Hollywood Reporter that he and his wife, Anne, planned on giving away their $80 million fortune to charity.

“My mother said to me, ‘You must take care of other people.’ That stayed with me,” he said at the time.

Chapman, of course, recently lost his wife, Beth Chapman, to complications with her cancer treatment. While he’s been struggling with the day-to-day since her passing, he’s found solace in longtime family friend Moon Angell — though “Baby” Lyssa Chapman hasn’t been thrilled about it.