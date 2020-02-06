Kirk Douglas Dead: Catherine Zeta-Jones Speaks out on Father-in-Law’s Death

Catherine Zeta-Jones has officially commented on the loss of Kirk Douglas. The Hollywood icon passed away earlier today at the age of 103. Earlier today his son, fellow actor Michael Douglas, delivered a heartfelt tribute to his late father on Instagram. Now, Zeta-Jones, wife to Michael and daughter-in-law to Kirk, has posted a touching tribute of her own celebrating his memory.

"To my darling Kirk, I shall love you for the rest of my life. I miss you already," she wrote in the caption, adding simply, "Sleep tight..."

The photo appears to be fairly recent, with Zeta-Jones and Douglas sitting together in what looks to be a crowded Hollywood event. Just last month, the actress had commemorated the loss of her "next-door neighbor," Kobe Bryant, the day after the NBA star was killed in a helicopter crash near Calabasas, CA.

Tributes to the late actor have been emerging in all corners of social media, with everyone from George Takei and Rob Reiner to Newt Gingrich offering their memories of Douglas, his impressive body of work, and the legacy he leaves behind.

Along with his work on the silver screen, Douglas was a noted philanthropist. In 2015, he and his wife, Anne, announced a plan to give away the $80 million fortune. He told THR that year that when they were growing up poor, his mother would always take the time to help out those less fortunate.

"My mother said to me, 'You must take care of other people.' That stayed with me,'" the actor said at the time.

In his own Instagram post commemorating his father, Michael Douglas not only touched on who his father was to his generations of adoring fans but more importantly, who he was to his son.

"To the world, he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to," Douglas wrote. "But to me and my brothers Joel and Peter he was simply Dad, to Catherine, a wonderful father-in-law, to his grandchildren and great-grandchild their loving grandfather, and to his wife Anne, a wonderful husband."

"Kirk's life was well-lived," Douglas continued, "and he leaves a legacy in film that will endure for generations to come and a history as a renowned philanthropist who worked to aid the public and bring peace to the planet."