Lyssa Chapman Slams 'Dog the Bounty Hunter' Dad's Girlfriend Moon Angell as 'Con Artist' After Proposal

Lyssa Chapman may have kept herself from making a strong statement about dad Duane "Dog" Chapman's apparent proposal to girlfriend Moon Angell right off the bat, but when one of her followers appeared to defend the Dog the Bounty Hunter star's sudden attachment to his late wife Beth's former assistant, "Baby Lyssa" didn't hesitate to share her true feelings.

Things got flipped upside down when a preview of the Feb. 3 episode of Dr. Oz debuted Wednesday, featuring Dog and his girlfriend, when the bounty hunter asked a surprised looking Angell to marry him.

Lyssa, who has spoken out against her father's new relationship from the start, initially kept her response vague, writing, "I will not tweet. I willl not tweet. I will not tweet. I will not tweet," before adding in a separate message, "If you didn't come from a healthy family, make sure a healthy family comes from you."

But when a follower stepped in to defend Dog as a grief-stricken widower, Lyssa didn't hold back her opinion on Angell, calling her a "con artist."

"I completely understand your plight and anger at all this. I am shocked," the follower wrote. " However I do understand a man's need for a woman and not to be alone. There is a better choice for sure... and your dad deserves better than his choice. Praying for you all."

A need for a con artist? — Lyssa Chapman (@BabyLyssaC) January 29, 2020

This is far from the first time Lyssa has criticized the woman in her father's life, writing on Twitter earlier this month, "If someone who met your family by dating your brother, tried to date your father after your step- mom died what would you do ? If you went to your mothers closet and saw she moved all her clothes and replaced them with her own, what would you do ? #ItsNotWhenOrWhyItsWho."

She added to Angell in a since-deleted tweet, "You're disgusting woman. Any person who moves in on a man weeks after losing his wife, who you were supposed to be a 'friend' to, Is the lowest scum on the planet-Which for you wasn't that far of a step down from where you were before. God will get you MARY !!!"

It's yet to be revealed if Angell accepted Dog's proposal, but the reality personality did promise in an interview with PEOPLE shortly after Beth's death that he would never marry again.

"What deal we said is I will never take 'Beth' off my chest, I have her name here. And I will never get married," he told the outlet. "And she said to me, 'We are human, okay?' And probably the same thing I'd say to her: 'I know you're gonna have a boyfriend, I hope you have 10, but don't go fricking marry one, and say those words. Don't you dare do that.' I would say that, and she did say that to me."

Photo credit: A&E