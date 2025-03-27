King Charles Hospitalized Amid Cancer Treatment

As King Charles III continues to battle cancer, the British monarch was briefly hospitalized on Thursday.

Buckingham Palace shared a statement in February 2024 revealing that the King was diagnosed with cancer. After previous reports shared that he was allegedly losing the battle, Buckingham Palace has put out yet another statement following his recent hospitalization.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Following scheduled and ongoing medical treatment for cancer this morning, The King experienced temporary side effects that required a short period of observation in hospital,” the statement reads via Reuters. “His Majesty’s afternoon engagements were therefore postponed. His Majesty has now returned to Clarence House and as a precautionary measure, acting on medical advice, tomorrow’s diary programme will also be rescheduled. His Majesty would like to send his apologies to all those who may be inconvenienced or disappointed as a result.”

Even amid his cancer battle, King Charles has continued his royal duties, including attending Trooping the Colour in June, riding in a carriage rather than horseback. He and Queen Camilla were rushed to safety amid a security scare the following month after an alarm was triggered. As for his current royal duties, it’s unknown if just the engagements today and tomorrow will be postponed or if more rescheduling will come in the following days, likely as the monarch continues to rest.

With King Charles and Kate Middleton both battling cancer, Prince William opened up about the “brutal” year he had in 2024. Via PEOPLE, he told reporters in November that his father and his wife being diagnosed with cancer made 2024 “probably the hardest year in my life.” He continued, “So, trying to get through everything else and keep everything on track has been really difficult. But I’m so proud of my wife, I’m proud of my father, for handling the things that they have done. But from a personal family point of view, it’s been, yeah, it’s been brutal.”

As the king’s health continues to decline, Prince William has reportedly been quietly preparing to take over. He’s already stepped in for his dad on a couple of occasions. However, King Charles continues to put up a fight, and the 76-year-old monarch is not going down so easily.