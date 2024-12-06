Prince William Steps Into Prominent Role for Father King Charles Amid Cancer Treatment

Prince William is stepping up as a statesman amid King Charles’ cancer treatment. The Prince of Wales, 42, will be representing his father at the reopening of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris on Dec. 7, after being invited by French President Emmanuel Macron on the king’s behalf.

William will be one of the dozens of world leaders, including President-elect Donald Trump, attending the reopening after the cathedral was largely destroyed in a devastating fire on April 15, 2019. The global landmark has since undergone a massive renovation that many doubted would be possible after the blaze.

A new Notre Dame altar designed by French artist and designer Guillaume Bardet on November 29, 2024. (Photo by Christophe PETIT TESSON / POOL / AFP)

On Dec. 7, the eyes of the world will be on Paris as a ceremony is held to mark the next chapter of Notre Dame. Macron previously unveiled the newly completed cathedral on Friday, Nov. 29, 2024, showing off the reconstruction efforts on a televised tour.

“This project was a human adventure of epic proportions in terms of building and prowess, involving the patient and dedicated work of a chain of talents working with one another passing the torch to those of the centuries to come,” Macron said of the impressive endeavor it was to rebuild the cathedral, as per NBC News. “It was a challenge many deemed impossible, yet one we will have met on. This once-in-a-century project has been conducted in extraordinary conditions. It required a collaboration of France’s best experts and specialists.”

The Prince of Wales’ presence at the Notre Dame ceremony marks yet another prominent global event he’s attended amid his father’s cancer treatment. In June, William attended the commemorations of the D-Day landings in place of the 76-year-old monarch.

(Getty Images)

In February, Buckingham Palace announced that the king had been diagnosed with cancer and would be stepping back from many of his public duties. “His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties,” the palace said in a statement at the time. “Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.”

“The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure,” the statement continued. “He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.”

On Sept. 3, Queen Camilla, 77, shared a rare update on her husband’s health during her visit to the new Dyson Cancer Center at the Royal United Hospital in Bath, England. “He is doing very well,” the queen said, according to the Mirror.

