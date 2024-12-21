King Charles Allegedly Losing Cancer ‘Battle’ Amid Latest Health Update

King Charles III’s cancer treatments will continue, confirmed by palace sources saying he is moving “in a positive direction” but will require more treatment in 2025. But according to RADAR, things might not be as positive as they are being publicly reported.

Amid other reports claiming Prince William and Kate Middleton were quietly making plans for a quick ascension to the throne, royal insiders are reportedly split on Charles’ condition.

“Charles is spending a lot of his free time in his garden at his country bolthole painting away. Art is one of his first loves and it takes his mind off the harsh reality of illness,” a source alleged. “He knows he is in the twilight of his life and some of the compositions are pretty melancholy given the serious position he is in with this cancer diagnosis. He is channeling the grief and pain he is feeling into his art.

“He sees the works as a legacy of his life which can be enjoyed by buyers long after he has died,” the source concluded. Another source indicated that the monarch’s appearance is giving away just how serious the disease has progressed.

“His sore lips have caused some people to draw back in horror. And his complexion is raw and ruddy. His courtiers worry he’s neglecting his health by putting the kingdom first,” an insider alleged (Via Marca). “Clearly, he’s sicker than he makes himself out to be.”

King Charles is reportedly using heavy cosmetics to cover a “blotchy and puffy” face and a “deathly white” pallor due to his ongoing treatments. If anything, hopefully Charles is just taking it day by day and enjoying the time he has left. His borrowed time is all dependant on the reality of his condition.