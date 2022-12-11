Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Could be 'Shunned' From King Charles Coronation

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might experience some major ramifications from the British royal family following the release of their Netflix docuseries. According to TMZ, it's unclear whether the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be invited to the coronation of Harry's father, King Charles III. Apparently, they may or may not be invited to the event based on the information that they release in their documentary series, Harry & Meghan.

Charles' coronation is set to take place on May 6, 2023, which also happens to be Harry and Meghan's son Archie's 4th birthday. But, will the couple even be invited to the occasion? TMZ noted that royal experts appear to be divided on the matter. However, most agree that the next three episodes of Harry & Meghan, which will be released on Thursday, Dec. 15, will help decide whether they'll be invited to the coronation. If they divulge any major secrets regarding the royal family, there's a chance that they won't be on hand for the historical event.

Page Six reported that royal expert Tom Bower has a straightforward take on the situation, as he said that Harry will likely be "shunned" moving forward thanks to this docuseries. The journalist said, "I can't imagine they'll be welcome. I don't think Harry will ever be welcome back in England." He added that he does not believe that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be invited to Charles' coronation. Bower continued, "I think he's just cutting himself off from it all. You know, he is turning himself into an outcast, and I don't think anyone's going to be looking to — to see if he's welcome here. And … with her, she's finished now for sure. And he's on the verge of being finished."

The first three episodes of Harry & Meghan were released on Thursday via Netflix. In the series, the couple speaks at length about what they experienced while in the royal family fold. While they didn't share too many new details about the British royal family, there are still three episodes to come that could shed even more light on the institution. The release of the docuseries comes amid a significant time for the royal family. In September, Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96, leading to her son Charles' ascension to the British throne. His coronation will take place on May 6, 2023, at Westminster Abbey. According to an official statement from the palace, "the Coronation will reflect the monarchs' role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding tradition and pageantry."