Inside How the Royal Family Feels Ahead of Prince Harry's Tell-All Memoir

Hot on the heels of the release of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's docuseries, there's another Sussex project on the way. On Jan. 10, Harry will release his highly-anticipated memoir, Spare. But, how does the royal family feel about his book?

As Entertainment Tonight noted, Kensington Palace and Buckingham Palace didn't release any public statements about Harry & Meghan. A source said that due to the release of the docuseries and Harry's upcoming memoir, "there is no trust left." At the moment, "everyone remains wary" as they wait for Spare's release. In late October, more details were released about Harry's memoir, including the title, cover art, and release date. Spare references the Duke of Sussex's position as the "spare" to his elder brother Prince William, the "heir." The cover features a simple, close-up photo of Harry. Penguin Random House, the publisher of the memoir, also released an official description of the book that highlights just how "unflinchingly" honest the prince will get in it.

"It was one of the most searing images of the twentieth century: two young boys, two princes, walking behind their mother's coffin as the world watched in sorrow—and horror. As Diana, Princess of Wales, was laid to rest, billions wondered what the princes must be thinking and feeling—and how their lives would play out from that point on," the description reads. "For Harry, this is that story at last. With its raw, unflinching honesty, Spare is a landmark publication full of insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief."

Harry will be using a portion of the proceeds from Spare to give back to a couple of different charities. Penguin Random House stated, "The Duke of Sussex has donated $1,500,000 to Sentebale, an organization he founded with Prince Seeiso in their mothers' legacies, which supports vulnerable children and young people in Lesotho and Botswana affected by HIV/AIDS." Their statement continued, "Prince Harry will also donate to the non-profit organization WellChild in the amount of £300,000. WellChild, which he has been Royal patron of for 15 years, makes it possible for children and young people with complex health needs to be cared for at home instead of hospital, wherever possible." Given the number of bombshells that both he and Meghan shared in their recent docuseries, the royal family may have to weather a few more when Spare comes out in January.