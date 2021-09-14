Kim Kardashian’s Mystery Met Gala Date Revealed

Kim Kardashian’s mystery date to the 2021 Met Gala is a mystery no longer! While the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum initially had people thinking she had reunited with Kanye West when taking to the red carpet in fully-masked attire, the man on her arm Monday was not her estranged husband, but designer Demna Gvasalia, the creative director of Balenciaga.

Gvasalia and Kardashian entered the Met Gala together in matching full-body Balenciaga outfits that covered their entire body and faces, keeping them all but incognito. West and Kardashian previously attended the 2019 Met Gala together, but the rapper was absent from Monday’s event after he and the reality star filed for divorce in February.

The former couple has previously worn face coverings from Balenciaga as recently as last month, when Kardashian attended a listening party for her ex’s new album, Donda, in Atlanta. She would later make her way on stage during a Chicago listening party, appearing by her ex’s side in a haute couture wedding dress by the luxury brand. While people thought the cameo was proof the two were reconciling, a source close to the KKW Beauty founder told E! News at the time, “Kanye asked her to do something and Kim was happy to do it. She has always supported his work and will continue to do that in the future. She enjoys collaborating with Kanye. They have a bond for life and she wants to be there for him.”

West appears to allude to cheating on Kardashian during Donda‘s song “Hurricane,” rapping, “Here I go actin’ too rich / Here I go with a new chick / And I know what the truth is / Still playin’ after two kids / It’s a lot to digest when your life always movin.” Later on the track he appears to reference the California mansion he used to share with his wife: “Architectural Digest, but I needed home improvement / Sixty-million-dollar home, never went home to it / Genius gone clueless, it’s a whole lot to risk.”