Kim Kardashian Dons Full-Body Leather Outfit to Mark New York Fashion Week Ahead of Met Gala

Kim Kardashian arrived in New York City ahead of Monday night’s Met Gala, and the reality star is already making waves with her fashion choices. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star arrived at the Ritz Carlton on Saturday to celebrate Fashion Week while wearing head-to-toe black leather, including a trench coat, thigh-high boots, and a mask that zipped over her entire head. Kardashian shared photos of the shocking outfit on her Instagram account with a simple knife emoji.

This isn’t the first time that Kardashian has donned such an unconventional outfit in recent days. She wore a similar bodysuit when she attended her ex-husband Kanye West‘s second album listening event at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta in August. At the time, Kardashian wore a black bondage-inspired outfit from Balenciaga, complete with boots, skintight pants, a long-sleeve top, and a face mask. West wore a simpler but still coordinated Balenciaga outfit, complete with full face mask, while also adding a bulletproof vest emblazoned with Donda, the name of his upcoming album.

After six years of marriage, however, Kardashian filed for divorce from West on Feb. 19. During the June 3 episode of the Kardashian family’s reality series, Kardashian opened up about the circumstances that led to their split.

“I just honestly can’t do this anymore. Why am I still in this place where I’m stuck for years? Like, he goes and moves to a different state every year. I have to be, like, together so I can raise the kids. He’s an amazing dad, he’s done an amazing job,” she said, later adding that she believes West “[He] deserves someone who will support his every move and go follow him all over the place and move to Wyoming. I can’t do that. He should have a wife that supports his every move and travels with him and does everything, and I can’t. I feel like a f—ing failure. It’s my third f—ing marriage. Yeah, I feel like a f—ing loser. But I can’t even think about that. I want to be happy.”

Despite the divorce, Kardashian and West have continued to be a united front. As West prepares for the release of his 10th studio album, Donda, Kardashian has shown her support by attending his many listening events, even taking the stage in a wedding gown for a performance in August. Sources have told TMZ that although the former couple is proceeding with the divorce, Kardashian and West are “forever family” and will continue to support one another.