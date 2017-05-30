Kim Kardashian Talks Kendall Jenner’s Infamous Pepsi Ad

Back in April, Kendall Jenner starred in a Pepsi ad that immediately received a huge amount of backlash for its depiction of a protest. The ad was subsequently pulled, and Jenner never released a statement on it after the fact.

Thanks to her half-sister Kim Kardashian West, however, we now know a bit more about how Jenner felt about the whole thing, with the reality star opening up about the controversial commercial on a recent episode of Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live.

“She totally understood at the end of the day, and she felt really awful for it,” Kardashian West said of Jenner. “She just wants to move on from it.”

The mom of two added that she didn’t think Jenner had any negative intentions when it came to the ad.

“I think any time someone does anything, they don’t have bad intentions of doing it a certain way,” she said. “Especially Kendall. She’s so sensitive, she would never mean for anybody to perceive things in a negative way.”

As for her personal opinion about the commercial, Kardashian West noted that she didn’t see the ad until it had already received backlash, so her view of the clip was skewed.

“I didn’t see it until it had already got all the attention,” she explained. “I was traveling and landed and saw it all on social media. And so I obviously had a different perspective when everyone’s already saying something.”

