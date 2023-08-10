Kim Kardashian Faces Criticism for Promoting $2.5K Full-Body Scan

Kim Kardashian is getting slammed after The Kardashians star encouraged her Instagram followers to screen for cancer with a pricey full body scan. Kardashian posted about her own experience with the "life saving" Prenuvo machine on Instagram Tuesday, posing in scrubs in front of the machine in one photo and making a kissy face in the mirror in another.

"I recently did this @prenuvo scan and had to tell you all about this life saving machine," Kardashian, 42, wrote, insisting that she was not sharing an advertisement but her own experience. "The Prenuvo full-body scan has the ability to detect cancer and diseases such as aneurysms in its earliest stages, before symptoms arise. It was like getting a MRI for an hour with no radiation. It has really saved some of my friends lives and I just wanted to share #NotAnAd."

Some of Kardashian's famous friends were quick to leave positive comments, with Paris Hilton writing alongside a heart-eyed emoji, "Love @prenuvo," and Chris Appleton gushing, "I literally booked in for this next week." But the vast majority of the reality personality's followers were not feeling similarly about the recommendation, as a full body scan with the machine costs $2,499.

"Kim, this is for wealthy people. People can't afford food right now," one person commented under the post, as another pointed out, "The fact majority of society can't even afford insurance for a simple wellness checkup." A third noted that "bragging [about] the ability to have good healthcare is wild," as another of Kardashian's followers wrote, "Oh dear, read the room. You're making it really hard to defend why I watch your show to my friends." Others took a more blunt read on the situation, with one person writing, "Wow thanks so much for sharing something 90 percent of the population can't afford!" and another quipping, "Can this test detect common sense? Asking for the billionaire who thought it was appropriate to post this."

Kardashian opened up earlier this week about suffering a broken shoulder and torn tendon, although she didn't specify how she injured herself. "I broke my shoulder and tore the tendon so I've been out of the gym a few weeks but I'm back!" the SKIMS founder said on her Instagram Story, celebrating that she was back in the gym once again.