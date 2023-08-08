Kim Kardashian Reveals Secret Shoulder Injury

Kim Kardashian is back on her fitness game after taking time off to recover from a shoulder injury. The Kardashians star, 42, revealed Monday that she had been given clearance to work out once again after privately dealing with a broken shoulder and torn tendon. "I broke my shoulder and tore the tendon so I've been out of the gym a few weeks but I'm back!" the SKIMS founder revealed in an Instagram Story post.

The reality personality didn't go into how she injured her shoulder, nor did she appear in her Story video, but Kardashian did show off her trainer Melissa Alcantara, revealing that the fitness professional once had the same thing happen to her shoulder and was especially qualified to help on this recovery journey. "I got you mamacita," Alcantara wrote in a repost on her Story.

In another Instagram Story, the two women are ready to get to it in the gym, and Kardashian notes that Alcantara even had managed to grab a can of KIMADE – the vegan and gluten-free energy drink Kardashian partnered with Alani Nutrition to release last month – for their workout. "I have a fridge full, guys. And I think I'm gonna need this to start my workout," Kardashian, as Eve and Gwen Stefani's "Let Me Blow Ya Mind" played in the background.

Kardashian previously showed off her workout routine with one of her other trainers, Senada Greca, back in March. "I'm gonna show you guys a little bit of my workout today. It's been three months now working out with @senada.greca," Kardashian captioned the videos of her in her home gym. "We lift weights for two hours daily and do five or six days a week. My goal was to gain muscle and be strong and I see such a difference already." The mother of four continued, "I'm proud of our commitment together. It always starts with small goals."

Back in 2019, Alcantara defended Kardashian's work ethic in the gym after the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's tiny waist was on full display in a latex Thierry Mugler dress at the Met Gala. "To make things clear, 1. This dress is corseted BUT 2. Kim trains her a- off 6 days a f-ing week, she wakes up early af and is dedicated. 3. I paved the road for her but SHE did the work! I love compliments either way," the trainer wrote of her client on social media at the time. "MOST IMPORTANTLY, I don't give a s- about your opinions on her body if you think she fake or not! I see her every morning, I see her train and I see her sweat and I see all the work she does outside of the gym and THAT is commendable!"