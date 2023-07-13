'The Kardashians' Season 3, Episode 8 Recap: Kim Kardashian as the Next Bachelorette?

Is Kim Kardashian going to be the next Bachelorette? This week's episode of The Kardashians may not be here for the "right reasons," but it's a whole lot of fun. Watch our full recap of this week's episode.

Will Kim Kardashian be handing out the final rose? Kim got everyone all worked up with her big Bachelorette revelation on this week's episode of The Kardashians, including mom Kris Jenner, but she wasn't exactly doing it for "the right reasons." Let's get into the highlights of The Kardashians Season 3, Episode 8 in our recap of this week's episode.

A preview of this week's episode had Bachelor Nation in a tizzy after Kim told her family that she had been asked to star on The Bachelorette – since she's a single woman and all. That would be a wild move – I mean, I would watch it, but it would be wild – and both Kris and Khloé agreed. Even Disney exec Rob Mills assured Kris that they were "90% of the way there" securing Kim as their next lead – and Kris was just starting to wrap her head around the idea when…

Honestly, if there's one thing Kim loves, it's a prank – and a boot that's also pants – but mostly a prank. And even after all these years, Kris falls for every single one. Love a prank moment, it almost feels like those peak seasons of Keeping Up again. Especially with this next revelation.

Khloé revealed during this week's episode that brother Rob Kardashian may finally return to the family's reality series, years after he took his leave from the spotlight. Khloé said Rob is feeling good about himself and so we might get his return to the show – that would be something!

As for the other man in her life, Tristan Thompson, Khloé shut down ANY speculation that she and her ex would be doing anything more than co-parenting as she told Scott Disick and Kim that the NBA player was looking to buy a home in her area. When Scott asked if she was thinking about reconciling with him, she ended that discussion fast.

Speaking of shutting down rumors, I know you'll all be happy to hear Kim is not using CGI to fake cry on this show. During a discussion of the wildest theories they've heard about their family and the new show, Kim mocked the idea that her emotional scenes have any kind of special effects department involved. And Khloé had something to say about the rumor she wears fake fingertips.

Ok who came up with the fake fingertip rumor – that's beyond creative. What did you think of this week's episode? I felt like it was kind of fun and airy, but let me know your thoughts in the comments your thoughts.