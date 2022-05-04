'Riverdale' Star Lili Reinhart Slams Kim Kardashian for Her 'Starving' Comments

✖

Riverdale star Lili Reinhart said it was "so wrong" for Kim Kardashian to adopt a month-long diet just to lose 16 pounds so she could wear a priceless dress to Monday's Met Gala. Reinhart asked fans and the media to "stop supporting" celebrities whose "entire image revolves around their bodies." Kardashian wore the famous dress Marilyn Monroe wore in 1962 to sing "Happy Birthday" to President John F. Kennedy at the event.

"To walk a red carpet and do an interview where you say how starving you are... because you haven't eaten carbs in the last month... all to fit in a f—ing dress?" Reinhart began in a blunt series of Instagram Story posts. "So wrong. So f—ed on 100s of levels. To openly admit to starving yourself for the sake of the Met Gala. When you know very well that millions of young men and women are looking up to you and listening to your every word."

The actress, who plays Betty Cooper on Riverdale, called the ignorance "other-worldly and disgusting." She asked fans and the media to "please stop supporting these stupid, harmful celebrities whose entire image revolves around their bodies." Although she is "not generally an angry person," Reinhart found "the toxicity of this industry" disturbing. It "sometimes really gets to me and I have to do my little Instagram Story rants to release my rage," she wrote.

Although Reinhart let her comments expire on Instagram, she took to Twitter to defend airing out her complaints publicly. "I do not say the things that I say because I want to be relevant or get attention," Reinhart wrote. "I speak up because I don't see enough people with large platforms calling out toxic behavior in our industry. Some people will never understand where I'm coming from and that's okay."

Monroe's dress holds the title for most expensive dress sold at auction and is now owned by Ripley's Believe It Or Not Museum. When Kardashian tried on the dress at her home in Calabasas, California, she "wanted to cry" because it did not fit her and cannot be altered, she told Vogue. While she could have easily asked for a dress inspired by Monroe's to be created, she decided to begin a strict diet. "I would wear a sauna suit twice a day, run on the treadmill, completely cut out all sugar and all carbs, and just eat the cleanest veggies and protein," she said. "It didn't starve myself, but I was so strict." A month later, the dress fit her perfectly when she visited the Ripley's vault in Orlando. On the red carpet, Kardashian told La La Anthony she lost 16 pounds to fit in the dress.

After the gala, Kardashian posted videos of herself finding doughnuts and pizza in her hotel room. "Okay guys, so after the Met, I am starving. And my favorite donuts in the entire world in New York City are these mini donuts," Kardashian said in the now-expired clips, reports PEOPLE. The doughnut shop Doughnuttery set up a portable station in her hotel room, and there were 10 stacks of Joe's Pizza boxes.

Reinhart is hardly the only critic calling out Kardashian for losing weight to fit into a dress. Nichola Ludlam-Raine of the British Dietetic Association told BBC News it was "irresponsible" for Kardashian to gush about losing so much weight in such a short period.

"She said afterwards she was going to have a doughnut or something like that. We want to pull people away from this binge-restrict cycle, and actually show people that they can have the food that you love in moderation whilst achieving whatever health or weight goals you have in mind," Ludlam-Raine said. "Ultimately, it's about finding that balance between healthy eating for your body and your soul – and it sounds like she's done neither over those three weeks prior to the Met Gala."