Kim Kardashian Shares New Photos With Daughter Chicago Alongside Sweet Birthday Message

Kim Kardashian is celebrating her youngest daughter’s birthday. Chicago West turned the big 7 on Jan. 15. The SKIMS founder shared a touching tribute in a series of Instagram candids with her and her little one. “My twin soul baby girl Chi turns 7 today! You are the cutest Hello Kitty loving, full of wonder sweet girl who loves your friends and family so much! We all love you so much! Happy Birthday my Chi Chi 💘” she captioned the post. The typical Kardashian-Jenner themed birthday bash seemingly postponed, or maybe even canceled, in the wake of the devastating L.A. wildfires. Last year, Chi had a Bratz-themed celebration.

Earlier in the same day, Kardashian shared images of the fallout from the fires, captioned a series of photos: “I ♥️ LA. My heart breaks for my city. Continuing to pray for all of those affected and so grateful for those fighting hard to protect and save this city.” The family has reportedly donated meals to first responders.

Kim has spoken openly about the impact of wildfires in L.A., having to evacuate several times in the last years as blazes are ongoing. In a 2023 episode of the On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast, she recounted having to leave on four separate occasions, with each giving her a different perspective on her priorities.

“The first time, I packed up my entire shoe and bag closet,” she admitted, noting it was important for her to salvage memorabilia of her late father, Robert Kardashian, and more.. Her second evacuation was a bit different: “[I packed] the designer stuff but left some of the clothes. I packed for a hotel for months.”

By the third evacuation, things were even more drastic. “I don’t need them,” she said of her beloved collection of bags and shoes. Instead, she focused on family photos and mementos. But it was the fourth one that she completely left with just her kids. “Leave everything,” she said.. “Me and my babies, that’s all I need…We’re good. Nothing is worth it.”