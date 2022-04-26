Kim Kardashian Responds to Claims She Edited Recent Photo

✖

Kim Kardashian is firing back at claims she edited her belly button in recent photos. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum took to her Instagram Story Tuesday to address allegations that photo editing resulted in her belly button being completely removed from her abdomen in photos she shared Sunday poolside.

In the photos, Kardashian wears high-waisted Skims underwear with baggie sweats. "Sunday in my @skims," she simply captioned the pictures, which quickly gained attention in the comments section. "Does anyone else think this looks hella edited?" one follower asked, as another responded, "Hell yes its edited, she apparently doesn't have a belly button haha." A different Instagram user wondered, "Or maybe the underwear is covering it?"

Kardashian addressed the allegations on her Instagram Story Tuesday, writing, "Come on guys ... seriously! This is so dumb! Claiming I photoshopped out my belly button????" She added alongside a Boomerang showing her belly button underneath her clothes, "Belly button insecurities?! Well ... why don't you head on over to skims.com to conceal that saggy belly button of yours with a great pair of high waisted underwear like I did! You're welcome!!!"

None of the Kardashian-Jenners are strangers to Photoshop allegations. Khloé Kardashian addressed the family's frequent editing scandals on The Kardashians earlier this month, saying she's "afraid" to post on Instagram because of the criticism in the comments. "It's so easy for people to say, 'You don't know them, don't pay attention.' Trust me, I try not to," Khloé explained. "But when you're walking down the street, and then even paparazzi's heckling at you the same things that you're trying to avoid, it's so deteriorating on your self-esteem, your confidence, the way that you view yourself."

Khloé added she feels "anxiety to post photos on Instagram," as well. "Even when I barely did retouching, I'm so afraid to post it, because people are gonna say I did," she said. Just days before the episode aired, Khloé admitted to editing her 4-year-old daughter True in a December 2021 photo at Disney, writing on Twitter after fans' questioning, "Welllppp I f—ked this one up. Anyways..... let's focus on something else. Our show airs in a few days."