Kim Kardashian Celebrates Major Achievement, Takes Big Step Toward Becoming a Lawyer

Kim Kardashian is one step closer to becoming a lawyer. On Monday, the reality star shared that she passed the baby bar exam. She will now have to pass another exam before she can become an official attorney in the state of California, per TMZ.

Kardashian had been attempting to pass the baby bar exam for the past two years. She failed the exam three times but noted that she was battling COVID-19 during one of the attempts. However, she said that she was “not making excuses” for failing the exam while navigating the illness. Of course, Kardashian was overjoyed about having passed the exam this time around. She expressed her excitement on both Twitter and Instagram and wrote that she is “really proud of the women” that she sees in the mirror today. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star also stressed that this journey “wasn’t easy or handed to me.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

In her announcement, Kardashian shared that she knew that the road to becoming a lawyer wouldn’t be an easy one. Still, she’s so grateful to be where she is today. She expressed, “I was told by top lawyers that this was a close to impossible journey and harder than the traditional law school route but it was my only option and it feels so so sooooo good to be here and on my way to achieving my goals.” She went on to mention her father, Robert Kardashian Sr., who was a successful lawyer, and noted that he would be very “proud” of her accomplishment.

“I know my dad would be so proud and he would actually be so shocked to know that this is my path now but he would have been my best study partner,” Kardashian continued. “I am told he was notorious for making fun of people who didn’t pass on their first attempt like he did, but he would have been my biggest cheerleader!” Due to the fact that Kardashian doesn’t have an undergraduate degree, she has taken an untraditional route to become an attorney in California. Since she has enough credits from when she did attend college, she can still become a lawyer if she passes two exams, including the baby bar. Although, Kardashian wrote on Instagram that the baby bar is the one with the “harder pass rate,” making her latest update all the more impressive.