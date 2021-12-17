Kim Kardashian May Have Just Buried Rivalry With Taylor Swift

Have Kim Kardashian and Taylor Swift snuffed out their feud forever? The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star complimented the “Shake It Off” singer’s music during an interview on the Honestly With Bari Weiss podcast as she discussed her journey to becoming a lawyer and her political opinions.

Asked about her musical tastes, Weiss wondered what Kardashian’s favorite album by Swift was, to which the KKW Beauty founder answered, “I really like a lot of her songs. They’re all super cute and catchy. I’d have to look in my phone to get a name.” While some fans called shade on Kardashian’s comment about not knowing a Swift song’s name, others thought it was an olive branch in the feud between the stars. Kardashian and Swift have a long history through the reality personality’s estranged husband, Kanye West.

Videos by PopCulture.com

West infamously interrupted Swift’s acceptance speech at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards to argue Beyoncé should have won over her. Then in 2016, West released his song “Famous,” in which he rapped, “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / Why? I made that b- famous.” The Yeezy designed claimed at the time that Swift had given her blessing to include the lyric, and Kardashian then released audio of the “Bad Blood” singer calling the first line “a compliment.”

Swift, however, denied knowing about West calling her a “b-,” however, calling it “character assassination” in a statement to social media. She would later put the impetus on West to repairing things between them but said she didn’t want to dwell on negative things. Kardashian likewise wrote in a Twitter thread that there were “more serious and important matters” to address than the ebbs and flows of the celebrity feud.

Also during the podcast, Kardashian was asked also to name her favorite album by her estranged husband, which she had no difficulty doing. “I really like ‘Yeezus’ just because it’s like when you’re there and you’re in it, you know what I mean? You see from start to finish,” she said of West’s 2013 album. She added of her ex’s 2010 album, “I really love ‘My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy’ also.” Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February following almost seven years of marriage.