Kim Kardashian ‘Delicately’ Declares Peace With Taylor Swift in New Video

Kim Kardashian West appears to have put her long-running feud with Taylor Swift behind her, at least long enough to dance to one of Swift’s songs with a smile.

On Friday, Kardashian shared a video of herself listening to Swift’s “Delicate,” from the 2017 album Reputation, on Snapchat. Kardashian shared the same clip on her Instagram Story, tagging hair stylist Chris Appleton and makeup artist Ariel.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The video came after Kardashian appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, and told the host that the feud with Swift is water under the bridge.

📹 | Kim Kardashian listening to ‘Delicate’ via her Snapchat story pic.twitter.com/Jmb3d3oDAi — Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZ) January 18, 2019

“Over it,” she told Cohen, adding, “I feel like we’d all moved on.”

Kardashian even said she would rather be stuck in an elevator with Swift than Drake, an artist in his own feud with Kardashian’s husband, Kanye West.

Swift, Kardashian and West have a long history that dates back to the infamous moment at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards. Kardashian entered the fray in 2016 when she leaked parts of a phone call between Swift and West to prove that Swift approved of West’s “Famous” track. Swift later insisted otherwise, writing on Instagram that she did not give West the green light to call her “that b–” in the song.

“You don’t get to control someone’s emotional response to being called ‘that b–’ in front of the entire world,” Swift wrote at the time. “Of course I wanted to like the song. I wanted to believe Kanye when he told me that I would love the song. I wanted us to have a friendly relationship. He promised to play the song for me, but he never did. While I wanted to be supportive of Kanye on the phone call, you cannot ‘approve’ a song you haven’t heard. Being falsely painted as a liar when I was never given the full story or played any part of the song is character assassination.”

While Kardashian claimed she was “over it,” her decision to move on from the feud may be fairly recent. After all, in February 2018, Kardahisan included Swift on the list of “haters” she was sending Valentine’s Day chocolates to.

“It was my way of saying they can talk s— about me if they want, but I’m going to keep doing me,” Kardashian explained on her app.

Swift went on to embrace Kardashian referring to her as a “snake,” using a snake image to promote Reputation and including snakes on the Reputation tour stage set. During a show in Phoenix last year, Swift explained the meaning behind them.

“I wanted to send a message to you guys that if someone uses name calling to bully you on social media, and even if a lot of people jump on board with it, that doesn’t have to defeat you. It can strengthen you instead,” Swift told her fans in May 2018. “And I think something that came out of it, that was good, is that I learned a really important lesson that I’ve been telling you from the stage for about 10 years, but I never had to learn it so harshly myself. And that lesson has to do with how much you value your reputation.”

Photo credit: Kevin Mazur/MTV1415/WireImage/Getty Images