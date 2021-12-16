Kim Kardashian Reveals Reaction to Kanye West’s ‘Embarrassing’ MAGA Hat Moment

Kim Kardashian stood by her now-estranged husband Kanye West’s side through his presidential bid and alliance to former President Donald Trump no matter how much the public ridiculed and questioned him. Though Kardashian has always publicly maintained that her views do not always align with West’s, she’s been adamant that she admires his strength against opposing perspectives. The SKIMS founder utilized Trump in her own way to drive her prison reform efforts but never said she was in support of his administration blatantly. In a new interview, Kardashian admits that she was not happy with West wearing Trump’s famous “Make America Great Again” hat.

In a chat with Bari Weiss, Kardashian said West wearing the hat during an SNL appearance made her nervous due to the potential backlash. There were conversations had behind the scenes with West’s team trying to tell the rapper it wasn’t a good idea. At one point, she even interjected, which is something she says she typically did not do.

https://youtu.be/7olEzsu4qvI

“I didn’t want him to wear the red hat. I’m not really a rule-breaker, so my personality would be like, “OK, you guys don’t like the red hat? I’ll take it off.’” I remember other people were around and it became a thing where he wasn’t going to go on because he wanted to be who he is,” she explained. “I’m very neutral, but that night I was very forceful with him, and argued with him like, “You have to take that hat off.” And now looking back, I think, why should he take that off if that’s what he believes in? Why can’t he wear that on TV? Half of the country voted for him, so clearly other people like him.”

Kardashian says the major lessons she learned from that ordeal and West overall is the importance of staying true to oneself. “I learned a lot from that situation. No matter what, it taught me to be a little bit more empathetic for people that just want to do what they want to do: freedom of speech! And if you want to wear the hat, wear the hat,” she added.

She continued: “I respect the fact that he knew exactly what he believed in and always stood by that. To me, that’s a good quality to have, no matter who is against you and no matter what the circumstances are. I think that it’s just admirable and it’s just a really cool quality. Even if it’s not what I agree with, or even if I would have done it differently, I think it’s commendable.”