Kim Kardashian Must Really, Really Like 'The Incredibles'

Kim Kardashian has many favorite movies, but The Incredibles and its sequel must be two of her favorites. Her latest Instagram post showed her wearing a skin-tight shirt with the Disney-Pixar movie's title printed across her chest. Kardashian has mentioned The Incredibles in the past, and her ex-husband Kanye West once said it inspired him to appear on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Kardashian's new Instagram post includes four pictures of her emerging from the water and walking onto a beach while wearing her Indrecibles shirt. It does not look like an officially-licensed Disney shirt though, especially since it isn't in the red and black Incredibles colors. Kardashian did not include a caption for the post, which racked up over 2.1 million likes in four hours.

Although Kardashian's shirt didn't match the Incredibles team colors, she did wear a bizarre outfit in April that did. She was spotted wearing a long-sleeve black shirt with flames on it, matched with a red skirt and red heels that made it look as if she was a walking flame. She also wore furry black sunglasses that almost matched the black masks the Incredibles wear. Plenty of Kardashian fans made the Incredibles connection, but others thought she looked more like Guy Fieri.

Back in 2018, when Kardashian used to share more frequent updates on Twitter, she told her fans she was watching Incredibles 2 on June 24, 2018. That was a few days after the film's June 15, 2018 release.

The Incredibles also inspired a memorable moment on KUWTK in March 2019. When West finally agreed to sit for an interview, he said he was inspired by the Pixar movie. "This is my first time doing this. I'm not actually attempting to do good," West said with Kardashian by his side. "This interview is because of the movie The Incredibles. It starts off with the interviews. The superheroes are giving interviews."

Kardashian looked a little uncomfortable during West's interview, especially after he mentioned her "big butt," which may have been a reference to Elastigirl. "I just see our lives becoming more and more and more like The Incredibles until we can finally fly," West said. The Kardashian family still cannot fly, but they do have private jets. Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February 2021 and she was declared legally single in March. She is now dating Pete Davidson.

While Kardashian likes The Incredibles, she loves many other movies. In July 2019, she told fans that the Bette Midler-starring Beaches was her "favorite movie." During the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, she told fans she watched The Holiday and Something Borrowed because she loves romantic comedies. In 2009, Kardashian said The Santa Clause was her favorite Christmas movie.

Kardashian's older sister Kourtney Kardashian also shared her all-time favorite movies on her Poosh site. Kourtney's list included 28 movies, but none of them were The Incredibles. Her list included Dirty Dancing, Notting Hill, Breakfast at Tiffany's, Blow, Great Expectations, and Pretty Woman.