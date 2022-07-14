Pete Davidson Reveals Where He Wants Relationship With Kim Kardashian to Reach

Pete Davidson is still going strong with Kim Kardashian. So much so that he's talking about their potential future together. The SNL alum appeared on a recent episode of Peacock's Hart to Heart and opened up to fellow comedian Kevin Hart about his dreams with the SKIMS founder. When asked if he wants to marry Kardashian, he answered, "100 percent…That's the way I hope it goes, you know?" he added, noting that fatherhood is his ultimate goal. "[I am] definitely a family guy," he said. "My favorite thing ever, which I've yet to achieve, is I want to have a kid. That's, like, my dream," adding he feels that him saying that is "super corny." But Hart interjected, telling Davidson: "It's not super corny. t's the best God—- thing you can do in life."

Davidson added: "Just so fun…I'm just so excited for that chapter, so like that's kinda just what I'm preparing for now. Just trying to be like, as good of a dude, and develop and get better so that when that happens it's just easier." Davidson says he even has spoken with his close friends about his dream family. "I tell my friends that all the time, I'm like 'if everything was fine, if my childhood was fine, I'd probably be a construction worker in Staten Island," he explained. "I'd be like the happiest guy ever, but that weird s— that it does to you, made me love comedy."

Kardashian has even spoken publicly about potentially being a bride again. Regarding Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's impending engagement during an episode of The Kardashians, she told her mom and friends of Barker, "He already knew that they were trying for a baby. To me, a baby, you're stuck for life. Marriages come and go, no offense guys. Take it from me." She added, "And good luck at your wedding," she adds. "I believe in love, that's why hopefully, there will just be one more wedding for me. Fourth time's a charm."

Kardashian actually initiated the romance with Davidson, well sort of. She revealed during an episode of the Hulu reality show that she made the first move. "I did SNL, and then when we kissed in scene, it was just a vibe," she says, referring to their first official kiss while in character as Princess Jasmine and Aladdin. "And I was like, 'Oh s–t. Maybe I just need to try something different.'"

She became even more interested in The Suicide Squad star when he was MIA at her SNL after party. "Pete does not come to my afterparty," she noted. "Everyone was at my afterparty. He does not give me the time of day. So, a few days later, I called the producer at SNL and I was like, 'Hey, do you have Pete's number?' And they were like, 'Yeah!' And I text him."

She admitted she just wanted to hook up at first. "I wasn't even thinking like, Oh my god, I'm gonna be in a relationship with him," she said. "I was just thinking, Heard about this BDE, need to get out there... I was just basically DTF."