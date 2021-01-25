Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Reportedly 'Communicate Regularly' Amid Plan for Divorce

✖

Kim Kardashian and husband Kanye West are reportedly heading for a divorce, but while their marriage is apparently ending, the two stars are making sure to stay on good terms when it comes to their kids. Kardashian and West share daughters North, 7, and Chicago, 3, and sons Saint, 5, and Psalm, 1, and a source shared that the couple is putting their children first.

"Kim and Kanye are still heading for divorce," the source told Entertainment Tonight. "The couple hasn't seen each other much lately, but still communicate regularly. Kim continues to live in Calabasas and Kanye is spending time in and out of Wyoming." "The kids don't know much of what's going on because they are young, but also this isn't new to them," the source added. "Kim and Kanye have always been so busy traveling and in and out that Kanye not being there isn't shocking. At the end of the day, Kim and Kanye will do what is best for their kids and are on great terms as parents."

Another source previously told the outlet that Kardashian has been "done" with her marriage to West since July, when the rapper made a number of comments about his relationship with Kardashian, including a claim that they discussed an abortion when his wife was pregnant with North. At the time, Kardashian released a public statement asking for compassion for West.

"Kim has been over Kanye in a romantic sense for a while but loves him as the father of their kids and doesn't want to embarrass or hurt him," the source said. "Her last real attempt to make their relationship work was when she flew to Wyoming in July and she was seen crying in the car with him. After that, she just knew that she had to be done for good." The insider continued, "Kim is able to cut things off more easily ... and has reached her limit and she is at a point where she feels like things are done in a romantic sense."

Page Six recently reported that Kardashian, who has uploaded Instagram photos with and without her wedding ring, is planning to share details about her relationship with West during the upcoming final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which is set to premiere later in 2021. "The Kardashians intend to go out with a bang," a source said. "They’ve filmed Kim discussing her marriage problems. But everybody involved is on a nondisclosure agreement, because the finale won’t screen until later in 2021."