Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West’s Surrogate Revealed

It was officially confirmed this week that Kim Kardashian West and husband Kanye West are expecting their third child, as the surrogate the couple hired to carry their child is pregnant, People reported.

TMZ adds that the surrogate is reportedly an African-American woman in her late 20s who has been married for five years. A source added that the woman has two young sons and is also a college graduate. She is also reportedly in excellent physical shape, which helps with a smooth pregnancy.

The surrogate is reportedly due in late January.

“The entire family is over the moon. Kim had been looking for a surrogate for months until recently when she found the perfect candidate,” a source told People of the Kardashian clan.

“They want everything to be perfect and for the baby to be extremely healthy,” the source added. “They don’t want any complications and Kim is providing an ideal eating regimen and diet so everyone knows what the baby is consuming before it’s born.”

Kardashian West and her husband are also parents to son Saint, 21 months, and daughter North, 4.

Photo Credit: Getty / Marc Piasecki, Getty / Gary Gershoff