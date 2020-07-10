Kim Kardashian and Family Reportedly Disagree With Kanye West's Presidential Views, Worried After Viral Interview

✖

Kim Kardashian and her family reportedly do not agree with some of the comments Kanye West made in his new Forbes interview, in which he outlined the platform for his 2020 presidential run. West announced plans to run for the Oval Office on July 4, telling Americans, "We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future." In the interview, West said he no longer supports President Donald Trump and is running as a member of the Birthday Party.

A source close to the Kardashian family told Entertainment Tonight the family is "supportive" of West's presidential run, "but they also worry for him. Kanye has a tendency to overwork himself physically, emotionally and mentally and not take time to rest and reset." They also "don't agree with his recent interview." Kardashian, who appeared to endorse her husband on the Fourth of July, does not agree with every part of his platform. "Kim will always support Kanye, but she doesn’t have to always agree with him, and that’s what makes their relationship special," the source said.

Separately, a source told ET West was "serious" about running for president. West "has been toying with the idea for a while and has been getting more and more into politics," the source said. The source said Kardashian "fully supports his dream" to run and they both "feel he has more to offer than what people think."

In his lengthy Forbes interview, West said his political affiliation is the Birthday Party, "because when we win, it's everybody's birthday." He said he is being advised by Elon Musk, who publicly endorsed West almost immediately after his announcement. West said Wyoming preacher Michelle Tidball is his running mate and is no longer supporting Trump. However, West would not directly respond to the allegation that this is a plan to help Trump win.

"I’m not saying Trump’s in my way, he may be a part of my way. And Joe Biden? Like come on man, please," West told the magazine. "You know? Obama’s special. Trump’s special. We say Kanye West is special. America needs special people that lead. Bill Clinton? Special. Joe Biden’s not special."

West also revealed several controversial views. He took a stand against vaccines and would be "extremely cautious" if a coronavirus vaccine was found. He claimed Planned Parenthood offices "have been placed inside cities by white supremacists to do the Devil's Work." West told Forbes he is pro-life, has no foreign policy developed, has never voted, and wants the country to follow the "framework" of Wakanda, the fictional country in Black Panther.