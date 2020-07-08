Kanye West Says He No Longer Supports Donald Trump

✖

Kanye West stirred a lot of controversy in the past by supporting Donald Trump, but now the rapper says he no longer does. During a recent conversation with Forbes, West stated that he is not politically backing Trump anymore, saying, "I am taking the red hat off, with this interview." However, that is not to say that he does not still support what he believes Trump stands for. "Trump is the closest president we’ve had in years to allowing God to still be part of the conversation,"

West also opened up about when he went public with his MAGA hat, explaining, "One of the main reasons I wore the red hat as a protest to the segregation of votes in the Black community. Also, other than the fact that I like Trump hotels and the saxophones in the lobby." Going on to share his opinion on how the Democratic party's relationship with the Black community, West said, "That is a form of racism and white supremacy and white control to say that all Black people need to be Democrat and to assume that me running is me splitting the vote. All of that information is being charged up on social media platforms by Democrats."

He continued: "And Democrats used to tell me, the same Democrats have threatened me…. The reason why this is the first day I registered to vote is because I was scared. I was told that if I voted on Trump my music career would be over. I was threatened into being in one party. I was threatened as a celebrity into being in one party. I was threatened as a Black man into the Democratic party. And that’s what the Democrats are doing, emotionally, to my people. Threatening them to the point where this white man can tell a Black man if you don’t vote for me, you’re not Black."

Finally, West also shared his thoughts and opinions on vaccines, stating, "It’s so many of our children that are being vaccinated and paralyzed… So when they say the way we’re going to fix Covid is with a vaccine, I’m extremely cautious. That’s the mark of the beast. They want to put chips inside of us, they want to do all kinds of things, to make it where we can’t cross the gates of heaven. I'm sorry when I say they, the humans that have the Devil inside them. And the sad thing is that, the saddest thing is that we all won’t make it to heaven, that there’ll be some of us that do not make it. Next question."