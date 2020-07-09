Kanye West Reportedly Worrying Family and Friends Amid Alleged Bipolar Episode, According to Sources

On July 4th, Kanye West shocked Americans once again after announcing he was running against his friend, President Donald Trump for president. While this may not have been the first time he's mentioned such a thing, considering it's so close to voting time in the United States, West has worried his fans and his family. After coming out publicly about suffering from bipolar, he's allegedly having a rather large episode which has led to his sporadic behavior recently.

According to Perez Hilton via TMZ, sources close to the rapper say they believe he's in the middle of a serious bipolar episode and those around him have become concerned. "We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States," West tweeted, adding the hashtag "2020 Vision." The tweet quickly caught the attention of many, including Elon Musk. Musk quickly replied with, "You have my full support!"

In 2015, West announced plans to run for president during the MTV Video Music Awards. "I don't know what I finna lose after this. It don't matter, though; It's not about me. It's about ideas. New ideas. People with ideas. People who believe in truth," he said at that time according to CNN. "And yes, as you probably could've guessed by this moment, I have decided in 2020 to run for president."

While announcing his run for presidency, he's also speaking out against the democratic party. When Trump was first elected, fans were shocked to see him wear an "Make America Great Again" hat, indicating he was supporting Trump. Now, he took it a step further and said that Planned Parenthood is "the Devil's work" and that they are run by White Supremacist. In recent years, West as been vocal about following God and reading the bible more, leading to a drastic change in views. Therefore, he also announced that he is "pro-life because I am following the word of the bible."

West has been candid with his disorder and even broke it down in an interview with David Letterman. "When you're in this state, you're hyper-paranoid about everything. Everyone — this is my experience, other people have different experiences — everyone now is an actor. Everything's a conspiracy. You feel the government is putting chips in your head. You feel you're being recorded. You feel all these things." As he further explained, he mentioned that his thoughts almost become "adolescent" like.

"When you ramp up, it expresses your personality more. You can become almost more adolescent in your expression. This is my specific experience that I've had over the past two years, because I've only been diagnosed for two years now." This could explain him wanting to start his own political party titled "Birthday Party."