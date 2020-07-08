Kanye West Believes 'Planned Parenthood' Does the 'Devil’s Work' and Is Run by White Supremacists

Kanye West has stated that he believes Planned Parenthood does "the Devil’s work," and that it is ran by White Supremacists. West made the comments in a new interview with Forbes, stating, That he believes the health centers "have been placed inside cities by white supremacists to do the Devil’s work." He later added, "I am pro-life because I’m following the word of the bible."

Over the course of his conversation with the outlet, West commented on a number of topics, including his thoughts on the Democratic party. "That is a form of racism and white supremacy and white control to say that all Black people need to be Democrat and to assume that me running is me splitting the vote," he said. "All of that information is being charged up on social media platform by Democrats. And Democrats used to tell me, the same Democrats have threatened me…. The reason why this is the first day I registered to vote is because I was scared. I was told that if I voted on Trump my music career would be over."

West continued: "I was threatened into being in one party. I was threatened as a celebrity into being in one party. I was threatened as a Black man into the Democratic party. And that’s what the Democrats are doing, emotionally, to my people. Threatening them to the point where this white man can tell a Black man if you don’t vote for me, you’re not Black."

He also shared his thoughts on prayer in schools, saying that he believes the country should "reinstate in God’s state, in God’s country, the fear and love of God in all schools and organizations and you chill the fear and love of everything else." He added, "That was a plan by the Devil to have our kids committing suicide at an all-time high by removing God to have murders in Chicago at an all-time high because the human beings working for the Devil removed God and prayer from the schools. That means more drugs, more murders, more suicide."

West finally shared some personal thoughts on vaccines, saying, "It’s so many of our children that are being vaccinated and paralyzed… So when they say the way we’re going to fix Covid is with a vaccine, I’m extremely cautious. That’s the mark of the beast. They want to put chips inside of us, they want to do all kinds of things, to make it where we can’t cross the gates of heaven. I'm sorry when I say they, the humans that have the Devil inside them. And the sad thing is that, the saddest thing is that we all won’t make it to heaven, that there’ll be some of us that do not make it. Next question."