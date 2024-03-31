Kim Kardashian Facing Major Lawsuit

The Judd Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to preserving the legacy of late artist Donald Judd, filed a lawsuit against reality television star Kim Kardashian in a federal court in California on Wednesday. The lawsuit alleges that the video she posted on YouTube featured fake versions of Judd's furniture, Reuters reported.

According to the foundation's lawsuit, Kardashian deceptively described 'knockoff' Judd tables and chairs made by Los Angeles-based interior design firm Clements Design as original Judd furniture.

In the complaint, Kardashian is accused of false endorsement and Clements Design of false advertising, unfair competition, and trademark and copyright infringement.

Judd Foundation president Rainer Judd, the artist's daughter and president of the foundation, said in a statement that Judd's furniture is an "integral part of his legacy," and that inauthentic furniture "undermines the integrity of his original work," according to the outlet.

The late Judd, who died in 1994, was known for his minimalist works, which have been exhibited in many museums, including the Museum of Modern Art in New York and the Tate Modern in London. According to the foundation, his furniture designs are sold "faithfully adhering to Mr. Judd's exacting specifications."

The complaint states that Kardashian's skincare company, SKKN by Kim, hired Clements Design to make tables and chairs for its offices that aligned with Judd's style. During a YouTube video tour of the offices in 2022, Kardashian is alleged to have publicized the fake furniture.

"If you guys are furniture people—because I've really gotten into furniture lately—these Donald Judd tables are really amazing and totally blend in with the seats," Kardashian said at one point in the video, according to screenshots in the complaint. The YouTube video was linked in the complaint but was private and inaccessible on Wednesday, Reuters reported.

According to the lawsuit, several media outlets incorrectly reported that Donald Judd furniture adorned the office, which "predictably led consumers to believe the source of the furniture was Judd Foundation" and that Kardashian and her business were "associated with or endorsed by Mr. Judd and the Donald Judd brand."

Because Clements Design and Kardashian refused to recycle the furniture, delete the video, or provide corrective advertising, the foundation said it was left with "no choice" but to sue them.