Kim Kardashian Breaks Her Silence Over Travis Barker Affair Rumors

Kim Kardashian is setting the record straight. After Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker's ex-wife Shanna Moakler alleged her ex had an "affair" with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, which ultimately led to the end of their marriage in 2008, Kardashian took to social media this week to tell her side of the story.

Kardashian finally addressed the rumors during a fan Q&A session on her Instagram Story on Wednesday. Asked by one fan, "did you hook up with Travis Barker?" Kardashian was quick to fire back with a fierce "No." Denying that she and Barker have ever been more than just friends, Kardashian went on to call Moakler's claims a "false narrative" and added, "we've been friends for years and I'm so happy for him and Kourt," referring to the musician's current relationship with her sister, Kourtney Kardashian. The couple went public with their relationship over Valentine's Day weekend.

The reality star broke her silence just a week after Moakler first came forward with the claims in an interview with Us Weekly published on May 18. Speaking to the outlet, the former Miss USA claimed she "caught" Barker having an "affair" with Kardashian while they were still married. She explained that Kardashian and her ex-husband first met when the KKW Beauty founder was working as Paris Hilton's assistant in the early 2000s. In his 2015 book Can I Say: Living Large, Cheating Death, and Drums, Drums, Drums, the musician wrote about that early meeting, recalling how he "kept on secretly checking out Kim, telling Lil Chris, 'I don't care if she's the closet girl, she's f—ing hot.'" Barker also wrote about how they "went to dinner, we went to lunch" as well as his physical attraction to Kardashian. Despite this, though, he said "never touched" Kardashian during his marriage to Moakler, though Moakler said that was "100%" a lie.

Moakler told the outlet that someone sent her all of Baker and Kardashian's text "conversations and I’m also close friends with people who were there, while things were happening." She revealed that she and her ex were "working on our marriage and trying to heal through that affair, that infidelity, [but] he continued to [work with her]. And then I received all the text messages and the other third parties kind of let me know. It’s something I was well aware of." At this time, Barker has not publicly addressed the allegations against him. He and Kourtney went public with their relationship earlier this year, with Moakler reacting to that relationship by stating, "my family is broken because of this family and now my kids and I are alienated from each other because of another sister in the family."