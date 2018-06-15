Every Time Kim Kardashian Has Ditched Her Clothes for Instagram

Kim Kardashian has got a killer figure, and she’s not afraid to show it off to her fans! The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is known not only for her business acumen, but her tendency to ditch her clothes in sultry photo shoots.

The mom of three uses her 106 million Instagram following to share glimpses of her KKW Beauty and fragrance lines, her infamous sexy street style and her family. She also poses for her fair share of scantily-clad or totally naked selfies.

From the bathroom picture that nearly broke the internet to her most recent “snap-back” body photo, take a look at Kardashian’s most famous shots sans clothes.

Mom of three body:

Since becoming a mom of three, Kardashian has been keen to show off her “snap-back” body for fans, even though daughter Chicago West was born via surrogate on Jan. 15.

The decision to use a gestational carrier was a difficult one for the Keeping Up With the Kardashians personality, who carried daughter North, 4, and son Saint, 2.

“I have always been really honest about my struggles with pregnancy. Preeclampsia and placenta accreta are high-risk conditions, so when I wanted to have a third baby, doctors said that it wasn’t safe for my — or the baby’s — health to carry on my own,” the 37-year-old wrote on her website of their tough decision.

Though she was not able to carry Chi, using a gestational carrier meant doctors “implanted my fertilized egg in our gestational carrier, [so] our baby is biologically mine and Kanye’s.”

Goodnight nudes:

Following Chi’s birth announcement, fans were closely watching Kardashian’s Instagram account — and she knew it. But rather than offer up the first photos of her daughter, the reality TV sister showed off her own birthday suit.

Kardashian is clearly comfortable in her own skin, and she enjoys flaunting her figure for followers. When a fan recently tweeted, “Is it me, or is @KimKardashian Sooo Self-absorbed.. even when she’s saying Nothing.. & I Like the Kardashians,” she clapped back with a hilarious, honest response: “No it’s not you, I totally am!”

Fans loved her candid reaction and offered up messages of support. “Honestly if I looked like Kim Kardashian I would probably be self absorbed too…” one admitted.

“Rise & grind”:

Earlier in January, Kardashian gave fans a racy wake-up call with another shirtless snap from her bed. “Rise & Grind,” she captioned the Polaroid-like photo of herself wearing nothing but a pair of white undies.

But what does husband Kanye West think of his wife’s public nude shots?

“I love her nude selfies. Like, I love the ones from the side, the back ones, and the front. I just love seeing her naked; I love nudity,” the 40-year-old rapper told Harper’s Bazaar for September 2016 issue. “And I love beautiful shapes. I feel like it’s almost a Renaissance thing, a painting, a modern version of a painting. I think it’s important for Kim to have her figure.”

“To not show it would be like Adele not singing,” he added.

Star-studded tree pose:

In this star-studded photo, Kardashian posed while halfway up a tree for photographers Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott for their book, a retrospective look at their photo collection.

Though Kardashian may have misinterpreted the meaning of “tree pose,” the socialite puts in serious work to maintain her curvy figure. She works with trainer Melissa Alcantara six days a week at 6 a.m. for full-body training sessions, many of which they document on Snapchat for fans.

“Kim has been getting some really nice results, like with her triceps! She can’t believe how much has changed over the last few months,” Alcantara told PEOPLE of their sessions. “And when you’re in this deep, it’s hard to go back. She just keeps it up. She’s focused and she has a goal in mind.”

Glitter get-up:

Kardashian upped her naked selfie game in November with some shimmering action. She shared a topless mirror photo while behind the scenes of a photoshoot for her KKW Beauty line, which has raked in major cash for the reality personality turned business owner.

The shoot was used to promote her “Ultralight Beams” powders and gloss products, which take their name from her husband Kanye West‘s song “Ultralight Beam.”

She also launched a fragrance line in 2017 which grossed $10 million on its release day.

“Nothing to wear”:

In a selfie that nearly broke the internet, Kardashian censored herself in a full-frontal mirror selfie for the ‘Gram.

“When you’re like I nothing to wear LOL,” she wrote alongside the racy snap. But Kardashian can’t be serious about having an empty wardrobe as husband Kanye West has ventured into the fashion design industry in recent years.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians cast member sports Yeezy clothes, shoes and accessories on Instagram often to support the family’s business.

“Nothing to wear” partner edition:

Following the hype of Kardashian’s initial black-barred naked selfie, celebrities like Emily Ratajkowski, Kylie Jenner, Sharon Osbourne and Courtney Stodden posted identical nude snaps on social media.

For round two of the viral snap, she brought model Ratajkowski in to join her for a nude follow-up. They both threw up their middle fingers for the second edition of the pose, too.

“However sexual our bodies may be, we need to have the freedom as women to choose when & how we express our sexuality,” Ratajkowski wrote on her version of the famous photo.

Black and white portrait:

Kardashian felt “liberated” in this artistic-style black-and-white portrait, though she is clearly no stranger to showing off her assets.

Though the Kardashian family was already well-off thanks to father Robert Kardashian’s work as O.J. Simpson’s attorney, they became even more famous after Kim’s sex tape with singer Ray-J was leaked online. While some members of the family still aren’t comfortable discussing it, she doesn’t seem to mind.

“Don’t be ashamed!” Kardashian told mom Kris Jenner during an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians during which the sex tape was brought up in a media training session.

Body shot:

Kardashian posted in nothing but body paint in the desert for a photoshoot on her website, but fans were in awe of her toned, curvy body.

In recent months, she has relied on nutrition guidelines from Alcantara after seeing negative results on the Atkins diet after being on it for too long. Kardashian said she was cutting out too many foods, including carbs, and was not properly fueling her body.

“[Alcantara’s] really helped me with my meal plan to definitely add carbs in, healthy carbs, vegetables…” she explained on The View. According to the reality cast member, adding carbs back into her diet has triggered a major transformation. “In just a few weeks I see my body tightening up. I’ve shrunk and come into place,” she explained.

Pregnancy selfie:

Kardashian can’t be stopped from posting naked selfies, even while seven months pregnant with son Saint. But alongside her exposing snap, the mom got real with a message to critics of her growing body.

“First they said I’m too skinny so I have to be faking it… Now they say I’m too big so I have to be faking it… SMH! Some days I’m photographed before I eat & look smaller, some days I’ve just eaten & I look bigger. It’s all a part of the process,” Kardashian clapped back at rumors she was secretly using a surrogate to carry Saint in 2015.

“Everyone’s body is different, every pregnancy is very different! I’ve learned to love my body at every stage! I’m going to get even bigger & that’s beautiful too! I’m blessed to even be pregnant & even luckier to not have preclampsia as far as I know, so I don’t have the swelling issue this time!… Whatever the case may be I’m grateful to God for this miracle & no matter what rumors or comments you throw my way this time they truly don’t affect me!”

It seems like this snap was a nude selfie with a purpose.

KKW Fragrance Bottle:

Kardashian’s new line of perfume takes the idea of a personal touch to a whole new level.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians personality revealed recently that the inspiration behind her KKW Body fragrance packaging is her own famous curves.

“We took a mold of my body and made it a perfume bottle,” she tweeted alongside a photo of her nude body, encased in what appears to be plaster.