MTV VMAs: Taylor Swift Has Sweet Exchange With Flavor Flav While Accepting Award

Flavor Flav isn't hiding his status as a certified Swifite! During Wednesday night's 2024 MTV Video Music Awards, the rapper couldn't contain his excitement as he and Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast Jordan Chiles presented the first Moon Person trophy for Best Collaboration to Taylor Swift and Post Malone for their The Tortured Poets Department song "Fortnight."

After reading off this year's nominees and announcing Swift and Post Maloen as the winners, the self-described "King Swifite" could be seen jumping up and down on stage at New York's UBS Arena. He couldn't resist wrapping the "Karma" singer in a tight bear hug, prompting Swift to proclaim, "You are so sweet. You've been so sweet to me, thank you." The rapper then proved he's a true Swiftie when, after handing the singer her moonman statuette, he made her signature heart hands.

‼️| Taylor Swift to Flavor Flav at the #VMAs



"You are so sweet, you’ve been so sweet to me" pic.twitter.com/cFW2pzB5UB — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) September 12, 2024

The sweet show of support wasn't all that surprising given Flav's known history as a Swiftie. Not only did the musician attend the world premiere of her The Eras Tour and later her Detroit show, but he told Billboard on the red carpet of the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards I love me some Taylor Swift, man, always did," sharing in a separate interview that he was there "to support her. I got good blood. I ain't got no bad blood."

Accepting her award from the rapper Wednesday night, Swift began her acceptance speech by reflecting on the significance of the day, Sept. 11, telling the crowd, "I wanted to say, waking up this morning in New York on September 11, I've been thinking about what happened 23 years ago. Everyone who lost a loved one, everyone that we lost, and that's the most important thing about today – and everything that happens tonight falls behind that."

While the singer did not announce a new album, as many fans had been anticipating, she did have a big night. Heading into the show with 12 nominations, the most of any artist, Swift won a total of seven awards, bringing her grand total of VMAs wins to 30. With that number, she tied the record previously set by Beyoncé for the most VMA wins ever. She is now the most-awarded solo artist in VMAs history, as Beyoncé holds two of her wins with Destiny's Child and two as The Carters with husband Jay-Z.

In addition to her Best Collaboration trophy, the singer also took home the award for Artist of the Year, marking her second straight win in the category, making her the first artist to win the award twice. Swift also took home Moon Persons for Song of Summer for "Fortnight, Best Direction ("Fortnight"), Best Pop, and Best Editing, as well as Video of the Year.