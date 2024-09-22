David Graham, the British actor who lent his voice to numerous characters over the decades, has died. His voice delighted fans on shows like Thunderbirds and Peppa Pig, and terrorized people as the voice of the Daleks on Doctor Who.

"We're incredibly sad to confirm the passing of the legendary David Graham, the voice [of] Parker, Gordon Tracy, Brains, and so many more," Anderson Entertainment wrote in a statement shared on social media. "David was always a wonderful friend to us here at Anderson Entertainment. We will miss you dearly, David. Our thoughts are with David's friends and family."

We’re incredibly sad to confirm the passing of the legendary David Graham. The voice Parker, Gordon Tracy, Brains and so many more. David was always a wonderful friend to us here at Anderson Entertainment. We will miss you dearly, David. Our thoughts are with David’s friends and… pic.twitter.com/DB4HTawHiU — Gerry Anderson (@GerryAndersonTV) September 20, 2024

Jamie Anderson, the son of Thunderbirds creator Gerry Anderson, also wrote a tribute to the legendary voice actor on social media. "Farewell, dear David! What heartbreaking news that the legendary David Graham has left us aged 99. The last Tracy brother, voice of Parker, and so much more. A great actor, an iconic voice, and an all-round lovely man. We'll all miss him very much," he wrote.

Graham had voiced the Thunderbirds characters since 1965, reprising the role of Aloysius Parker in the 2015 ITV remake series Thunderbirds Are Go. He is also famous for voicing the deadly Daleks in Doctor Who and voiced Grandpa Pig in Peppa Pig since 2004.

"The voice has been very steady over the years, which has been marvelous because it pays," Graham told The Mirror in a recent interview before his death. "I do act while I'm doing the voice. I put all my energy in. Just because it's a cartoon or puppet doesn't mean you don't take it seriously. I take it as seriously as working at the National [Theatre]."