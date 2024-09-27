Halsey Breaks Silence on Hospitalization

Halsey spoke out to fans after her hospitalization, confirming the reason for the stay.

Halsey is detailing their hospital stay after she was rushed alongside their fiance earlier in the week. According to The Blast, the singer left many worried after she shared a clip from a hospital bed and months removed from her revelation that she's been diagnosed with Lupus and a rare T-cell disorder. Halsey uses she/they pronouns.

While answering some questions from fans on X, Halsey confirmed that they were home from the hospital and recovering from a scary condition. "I'm home from the hospital now after a few days, so a win is a win!" she told one fan. "I had a seizure! Very scary! Don't recommend it!"

I had a seizure! Very scary! Don’t recommend it! https://t.co/ycriYcqmeQ — h (@halsey) September 26, 2024

Halsey and their fiancee, Avan Jogia, appeared on social media from the hospital room. Jogia is lying down in the guest chair, while Halsey is in a gown and hooked up to the wonderful machines they have on hand. The pop star explains the point of the post with a bit of dark humor.

"Happy Late Bi Visibility Day. This year I'm celebrating by dying with a man by my side (for legal reasons that's a joke)," Halsey wrote. The couple indicated they had a plan to truly ring in the holiday, but the hospital stay threw a monkey in the wrench.

Halsey and Jogia confirmed their engagement after the pop star's return to the VMAs in 2024 after eight years on the stage. They kept it simple, just noting he was the fiance in a comment to a report calling him "boyfriend." Here's to many happy and healthier years ahead.