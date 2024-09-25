NewsChannel 5 reporter Chris Davis is a married man! The Nashville-based news reporter married his girlfriend Natalie (Tooley) Davis at Mint Springs Farm in Nolensville, Tennessee on Saturday, Sept. 21, the newlyweds celebrating their nuptials by sharing romantic first-look images from their big day on Instagram.

"Getting to say 'I do' to a life time of adventures and loving you was so magical!!" Natalie captioned a gallery of wedding day images, including a photo of the bride and groom sharing a kiss as their bridal party cheered them on. "Our friends and family know to how to clean up nice and have a GREAT time. Looking forward to loving you forever and always Chris."

Just married 💍 pic.twitter.com/qE3bvwhVnr — Chris Davis NC5 (@ChrisDavisMMJ) September 22, 2024

For their big day, the couple's family and friends gathered at Mint Springs Farm, a 40-acre property located in the rolling hillsides of Nolensville. Natalie walked down the aisle in a flowing white gown with lace detailing and a train, pairing her wedding dress with a veil and carrying a bouquet of orange and yellow flowers. For his part, Davis, who announced their marriage on X, donned a sleek suit. The couple was all smiles as they posed for some post-nuptial photos.

The weekend wedding ceremony comes more than a year after Davis, who has been a reporter at CBS affiliate NewsChannel 5 since 2020, dropped to one knee and popped the question at Foster Falls, a waterfall located in South Cumberland State Park near Chattanooga, in May 2023. Announcing their engagement at the time, Davis quipped, "I get paid to ask tough questions, but this one was the easiest one of my life. Let's do forever together, Natalie!"

Following their engagement, the couple busied themselves with wedding plans. After celebrating their upcoming nuptials with a wedding shower in late July, Davis revealed on Sept. 17 that he and Natalie were just days away from exchanging vows. On Instagram, the reporter wrote, "It's getting real! We picked up our marriage license today...The wedding bells officially ring this Saturday!" He also said that a "former NewsChannel 5 employee processed our application."

Now married, the newlyweds are enjoying some time "out of the office." According to their social media posts, Davis and Natalie are honeymooning in Maui, with Natalie sharing a few stunning photos from their scuba diving excursion, writing, "I love you as deep as the ocean. Maui's views didn't disappoint. Chris sure had an amazing place to do his first two ocean dives. The day has been full of sharks, eels, octopuses, eagle rays and even a turtle!"