Meryl Streep and Martin Short Fuel Relationship Rumors at 2024 Emmys

The 'Only Murders in the Building' co-stars have been a rumored item for a bit despite denials.

Many eyes were on Martin Short and Meryl Streep at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, all hoping to catch the rumored couple together. According to Us Weekly, the pair of Only Murders in the Building co-stars arrived separately, but it didn't stop several eagle-eyed attendees from speculating during the show.

The pair have dodged and denied dating rumors for close to a year at this point, and continued to do so at the Emmys. Both arrived separately, with Streep hitting the red carpet without Short.

Meryl Streep and Martin Short now chatting up their Only Murders pal Selena Gomez during commercial break. #Emmys pic.twitter.com/QKYwP6VHKZ — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) September 16, 2024

But according to Us Weekly, once they were seated, they were spied sitting together and whispering to each other during the ceremony. Both were nominated for their respective roles in Only Murders, with Streep losing out to The Bear's Lia Colon-Zayas for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. Short is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series.

The speculation over their relationship has been simmering for months, with many connecting dots or trying to when they sat with each other at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards back in January. A representative for Short denied there was any romance, releasing a statement saying the pair are "very good friends, nothing more."

Both were spotted holding hands at the season 4 premiere afterparty in Los Angeles back in August, while Short gave a glowing review of Streep's talents during a chat with Extra. "I think it's been a friendship that always grows if you work with someone and love that person," Short said.

this chemistry! the jokes! their timing! again...Steven Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez need to be hosting the Oscars#Emmys pic.twitter.com/Rm7rD0WVEY — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) September 16, 2024

Streep has been separated from Don Gummer for over six years, according to a statement given to Us Weekly in October 2023. The couple were married for 45 years but "have chosen lives apart." Streep and Gummer are parents to four children, Henry, 44, Mamie, 41, Grace, 38, and Louisa, 33.

Short was married to Nancy Dolman from 1980 until her death in August 2010 due to ovarian cancer. He has three adopted children from his marriage: Katherine, 40, Oliver, 38, and Henry, 35.