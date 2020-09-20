Kim Kardashian Reportedly at 'End of Her Rope' With Kanye West After Breaking Promise Over Medication

✖

Kim Kardashian West reportedly feels "powerless" and "at the end of her rope" with her husband, Kanye West, following his most recent tweets. During the week, West published several disturbing tweets, including one with a video that appeared to show him urinating on one of his Grammy Awards. The rapper, who is attempting a third-party presidential campaign, is not using his medication, even after promising his wife he would.

"He's off his meds," a source told PEOPLE Thursday, adding that West promised to "stay on them" as part of his recent "negotiation" with Kardashian. West said he would work very hard to control his impulses," the source said. "He made a lot of promises. And now those promises are broken, less than a month later." The source said Kardashian feels like "she can only take so much" and he is "on very thin ice" with Kardashian. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is trying to protect the couple's four children and "her own sanity."

"Kim had zero clue that he was going to tweet anything," the source told the magazine. "None whatsoever. And she saw the tweets and was like, 'Seriously? Again?' She wants to be a supportive partner, she's doing everything she can do to support him. But he has to support himself. He has to take care of his own health. She can't force-feed him medication. She can't make him do anything he doesn't want to do."

Kardashian does not "care one bit" about West's presidential campaign and just wants to see her children "be happy and have a stable father," the source said. She also "hates" that she "feels very powerless" in the situation. "She loves Kanye very much, and he just doesn't realize how much pain he's causing her," the source explained.

Another insider told InTouch Weekly that Kardashian's friends, sisters, and mother Kris Jenner are all reaching out to her "to see what she's going to do" after West's latest tweets. An insider said the Kardashian family is used to West's "outrageous antics, but he keeps crossing the line." The source added, "They are very concerned and Kim can’t make excuses for him any longer. She’s at the end of her rope. Peeing on his Grammy is just downright disrespectful."

On Wednesday, West went on a Twitter rant about the music industry, publishing several messages written in all capital letters. In one post, West put a Grammy in a toilet and appeared to urinate on it. West's account was reportedly suspended after he published the phone number for Forbes CCO Randall Lane, although it was later reactivated on Friday. West's recent tweets also included conspiracy theories and details about his own music contracts.