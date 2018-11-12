Kim Kardashian Reportedly Stages Intervention for Kanye West After He Refuses His Medication

Kim Kardashian has reportedly hosted an intervention for Kanye West as the rapper refuses to take his psychiatric medication, according to Radar Online.

West has given mixed messages about his mental health, diagnoses and treatments over the years. Back in April, he revealed that he suffered from Bipolar Disorder, though he has since called this a misdiagnosis. For his wife, insiders now say enough is enough, as Kardashian has reportedly gone to drastic lengths to get West to take his medication.

“Kim is doing her utmost to control Kanye and he doesn’t even know it,” a source claimed. “This is essentially her way of quietly performing an intervention without getting experts involved.”

West has stirred up a media firestorm this year, with unpopular political rants, bizarre conspiracy theories and many uncomfortable media appearances. Those closest to him have reportedly deferred to Kardashian more and more, allowing her to make her husband’s decisions.

“Everyone in his inner circle agrees that it’s for the best that Kim gets to sign off on everything to do with Kanye,” an insider said.

Among Kardashian’s new powers and responsibilities are organizing the rapper’s medication, talking to his doctors on his behalf and even reading his emails. Kardashian reportedly screens every call made to the rapper’s phone.

“Kim has been doing serious damage control and it’s finally starting to take effect now that she’s succeeded in distancing him from his ridiculous behavior,” the source went on. “This is just the beginning!”

West announced on Twitter two weeks ago that he was setting his controversial political rhetoric aside. He used his preferred platform on Twitter, revealing that he felt he had been taken advantage of in all the turmoil.

“My eyes are now wide open and now realize I’ve been used to spread messages I don’t believe in,” he wrote. “I am distancing myself from politics and completely focusing on being creative !!!”

However, he did leave some general parting thoughts before clamming up on the subject for good.

“I support creating jobs and opportunities for people who need them the most, I support prison reform, I support common-sense gun laws that will make our world safer,” he wrote.

“I support those who risk their lives to serve and protect us and I support holding people who misuse their power accountable,” he added. “I believe in love and compassion for people seeking asylum and parents who are fighting to protect their children from violence and war.”

West has suffered from paranoia, hallucinations and delusions before, as when he was hospitalized at UCLA Medical Center back in 2016. The Rapper has also spoken candidly about having suicidal thoughts. He and Kardashian have not commented on these most recent rumors about their marriage.