Kid Cudi Reveals He Suffered a Stroke While in Rehab

Kid Cudi is opening up about his recovery after suffering a stroke two weeks into his 2016 rehab stint. The 38-year-old rapper, whose real name is Scott Ramon Seguro Mescudi, told Esquire magazine that after suffering the stroke, he had to be hospitalized, and his speech and movements were slowed for months. "Everything was f-ked," he explained to the magazine.

It wasn't until the following year when Cudi auditioned for the Broadway play Lobby Hero and got to read with Michael Cera that he felt like himself again. While he ultimately didn't get the role, Cudi said the process of memorizing his lines and performing was enough for him to get back out there professionally. "I proved to myself that I could do it. I needed that at the time. I was happy," he said. "Like, damn, my brain is still strong. I didn't lose something in that s- that happened."

Cudi announced on social media in 2016 that he had decided to enter rehab due to "depression and suicidal urges." In an emotional Facebook post, he wrote, "It took me awhile to get to this place of commitment, but it is something I have to do for myself, my family, my best friend/daughter and all of you, my fans. I am not at peace. I haven't been since you've known me. If I didn't come here, I would've done something to myself."

Now, six years later, Cudi revealed he's in a good place. "I actually can say, at 38, that I love myself. And I couldn't have said that six years ago. I can say that with confidence now and truly believe it, and it shows," he told Esquire. Cudi said it's tough to talk about his mental health publicly, but he feels like it's something he had to do "It's a lot of pressure, but it keeps me alive. So I'll take it. It doesn't stress me out," he said. "It keeps me thinking, Nah, Scott. You gotta be here. Let old age take you out."

When it comes to his next step, Cudi said he doesn't really see himself rapping past age 40. "Like, my name is Kid Cudi. It's different. I'm not Nas. I'm not Jay. These names are legendary, godly, forever young," he shared. "If I felt like I had that ability to be cool all the way to my 40s, 50s, and s-, I would be like, 'Yeah, I'm rapping to the end, motherf-ka!' But I just...I don't know."