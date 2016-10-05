Rapper Kid Cudi Enters Rehab for Depression

A photo posted by Willis (@kidcudi) on Feb 16, 2016 at 8:47pm PST

Rapper Kid Cudi has entered rehab to seek treatment for depression and suicidal urges.

In a powerful open letter, the performer explained his decision to check himself into a treatment center.

“My anxiety and depression have ruled my life for as long as I can remember and I never leave the house because of it,” the emotional post revealed. “I cant make new friends because of it. I dont trust anyone because of it and Im tired of being held back in my life. I deserve to have peace. I deserve to be happy and smiling.”

The artist has an album coming out soon and he acknowledged to fans that he wouldn’t be around to promote the new music, but assured them it would be released soon and they could expect to see him performing it.

He concludes with an emotional apology to his fans.

“Love and light to everyone who has love for me and I am sorry if I let anyone down. I really am sorry. Ill be back, stronger, better. Reborn. I feel like shit, I feel so ashamed. Im sorry,” he wrote.

He signed the note with his full name, Scott Mescudi.

Many on social media are offering messages of support and commending the rapper for speaking openly about a mental health issue that so many face.