Rolling Loud: Kid Cudi Leaves After Unruly Crowd Refuses to Stop Throwing Trash on Stage

The Rolling Loud music festival kicked off dramatically on Friday night when Kid Cudi stormed off stage. A viral video from the audience showed all kinds of thrown objects coming at the rapper on stage, and he actually stopped his concert to lecture fans on throwing things. When things continued to come at him, he finally stopped and left the stage.

Kid Cudi was hit in the face with what appeared to be a disposable water bottle before warning fans to stop. He said: "Yo, I will walk off this stage if you all throw one more f-ing thing up here, I will leave, I will leave right now. Throw one more f-ing thing on this stage and I'll walk off, I'm not f-ing playing. I'm not f-ing playing, you will ruin it for everybody. I'll f-ing leave If I get hit with one more f-ing thing, if I see one more f-ing thing on this f-ing stage, I'm leaving. Don't f- with me."

Just as this speech ended, another bottle landed on the stage and Cudi left without another word. Fans in the crowd were disappointed, and many on social media were critical as well. Commenters thought that Cudi could have handled the situation differently, while some blamed the venue and the organizers instead.

Many also pointed out Cudi's recent animosity with rapper Kanye West. West was supposed to headline the show on Friday night, but canceled at the last minute. Cudi was called in as his replacement, so some commenters thought that fans in the crowd may have been reactive to this perceived "beef." Meanwhile, West did end up taking the stage on Friday night elsewhere at the festival, leaving everyone deeply confused. Scroll down for a look at how Kid Cudi's departure from the Rolling Loud stage is being received.