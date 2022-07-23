Rolling Loud: Kid Cudi Leaves After Unruly Crowd Refuses to Stop Throwing Trash on Stage
The Rolling Loud music festival kicked off dramatically on Friday night when Kid Cudi stormed off stage. A viral video from the audience showed all kinds of thrown objects coming at the rapper on stage, and he actually stopped his concert to lecture fans on throwing things. When things continued to come at him, he finally stopped and left the stage.
Kid Cudi was hit in the face with what appeared to be a disposable water bottle before warning fans to stop. He said: "Yo, I will walk off this stage if you all throw one more f-ing thing up here, I will leave, I will leave right now. Throw one more f-ing thing on this stage and I'll walk off, I'm not f-ing playing. I'm not f-ing playing, you will ruin it for everybody. I'll f-ing leave If I get hit with one more f-ing thing, if I see one more f-ing thing on this f-ing stage, I'm leaving. Don't f- with me."
Just as this speech ended, another bottle landed on the stage and Cudi left without another word. Fans in the crowd were disappointed, and many on social media were critical as well. Commenters thought that Cudi could have handled the situation differently, while some blamed the venue and the organizers instead.
Many also pointed out Cudi's recent animosity with rapper Kanye West. West was supposed to headline the show on Friday night, but canceled at the last minute. Cudi was called in as his replacement, so some commenters thought that fans in the crowd may have been reactive to this perceived "beef." Meanwhile, West did end up taking the stage on Friday night elsewhere at the festival, leaving everyone deeply confused. Scroll down for a look at how Kid Cudi's departure from the Rolling Loud stage is being received.
Kanye Connections
So -deep breath- Kanye (who is beefing with Kid Cudi) dropped out of Rolling Loud, was replaced by Kid Cudi, people threw stuff at Cudi on stage, Cudi leaves, Durk brings Kanye out and performs Father Stretch My Hands, which has Cudi on it?July 23, 2022
The Kid Cudi hate is truly embarrassing and sad af. Dude don’t deserve any of that just because your favorite artist refused to show up. https://t.co/Ntz1ydsph1— Cawo (@thecawo) July 23, 2022
Fans tried to unravel the connections to Kanye West involved in this controversy, and how exactly the people in the crowd might have been perceiving it as well.
Mental Health
Kid Cudi has struggled with his mental health for a very long time and things like this can make someone return to that dark place. I just hope this doesn’t lead to that and he handles it the best way he can.— Dedee 🥀 (@thoughtfulbae) July 23, 2022
It’s crazy to me when Kanye west fans used Kanye’s mental health as a shield when he would do terrible things but then turn around and do this to @KiDCuDi when he’s done absolutely nothing wrong https://t.co/vdqMVolyOX— StarFireOnYouHoes (@Breanna1537) July 23, 2022
Fans also pointed out that Cudi has become a much more vulnerable artist over the course of his career, opening up about mental health as few other rappers do. They thought that this was a poor way to repay him.
Other Approaches
Cudi should’ve been on some Akon shit.🥲 pic.twitter.com/4K7WdE53f7— 哦吉 Deezy (@yxpayne) July 23, 2022
Joking or otherwise, fans shared other ways artists have handled rowdy crowds in the past, saying that Cudi should have prepared accordingly.
Venue and Organizers
maybe dont throw shit at the artist bruh its a festival thats on you for going for a single artist— brodie (@brfodie) July 23, 2022
rolling loud knew what they were doing when they had kid cudi replace kanye as a headliner. feel so bad for the guy what did he even do to yall— SK⚡️ (@raptalksk) July 23, 2022
Many fans turned the criticism back on the venue, organizers and security at this festival. Many could understand why fans were upset, even if they disagreed with how they expressed it.
Blame Kanye
Kanye West throwing that water bottle at Kid Cudi before showing up as a surprise guest for Lil Durk pic.twitter.com/KjS84wvJTb— muliani (@MulianiEnt) July 23, 2022
So you're telling me that Kanye "pulled out" of rolling loud 4 days before. Got replaced by Kid Cudi, Kid Cudi got booed off stage and then Kanye showed up anyways to Durk's set anyways and immediately performed one of the biggest song he has with Cudi's chorus. Jesus Christ. https://t.co/2NTAG5R3um— . (@_VYGRR) July 23, 2022
Some fans felt that Kanye was to blame here, and many even joked that he was more directly involved than he was getting credit for.
Culprit
no funny this is the pinnacle of this “hater mentality” shit on the internet atm this shit ain’t cool especially when someone like cudi only tries to spread positivity and is very open about his mental health https://t.co/Jd9Ir8Dujq— frosty (@twtsfr) July 23, 2022
One viral video making the rounds appears to show the person who threw the final piece of trash that sent Cudi off stage. Many fans condemned this person and hoped they would face some consequences.
More Deserving
It’s crazy to me how Drake and now Cudi got booed off stages, meanwhile French Montana has never had a set interrupted— kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) July 23, 2022
Finally, some fans joked about artists that were more deserving of rowdy crowds than Kid Cudi.